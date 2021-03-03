COLUMN: He is calling us home

When I was a child, one of things I did was to stay out late in the evening during the summertime. Kids would gather and play games such as “mother may I”, “red rover” and “any game with a ball”. During those days there were no computer games and television was too expensive for people to have in their homes. Thus, kids invented games or adopted some we learned from our parents.

When darkness began to set in, mothers or fathers would begin to call their children home. In just about every case, we said exactly what kids would say today, “Can I stay out just a little longer”. We did not want to go home for we were having fun.

In November, the doctors did not think I would make it. It was if God said to me, come on to your heavenly home, as tempting as that is, I have to admit I said, “Lord, let me stay just a while longer.” I have only known a few people who would say, come get me Lord. Most of us really want to live as long as can. The primary reason is that we do not want to leave our family and friends. The apostle Paul, knew that His death was gain but his living meant to live as Christ.