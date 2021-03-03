COLUMN: He is calling us home

When I was a child, one of things I did was to stay out late in the evening during the summertime. Kids would gather and play games such as “mother may I”, “red rover” and “any game with a ball”. During those days there were no computer games and television was too expensive for people to have in their homes. Thus, kids invented games or adopted some we learned from our parents.
When darkness began to set in, mothers or fathers would begin to call their children home. In just about every case, we said exactly what kids would say today, “Can I stay out just a little longer”. We did not want to go home for we were having fun.
In November, the doctors did not think I would make it. It was if God said to me, come on to your heavenly home, as tempting as that is, I have to admit I said, “Lord, let me stay just a while longer.” I have only known a few people who would say, come get me Lord. Most of us really want to live as long as can. The primary reason is that we do not want to leave our family and friends. The apostle Paul, knew that His death was gain but his living meant to live as Christ.
The Bible tells us that one day Jesus is going to come back to this earth to receive His children, those who have accepted and committed their lives to Him. In 1 Thessalonians 4:16 we find, “For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first.” (KJV) Yes, Jesus is coming back one day to take those who believe in Him home. In the meantime, each of us should be ready for his return.
The Bible says he will come at any moment, in the twinkling of the eye, and warns that we must be ready. Equally important is to be ready for death to visit our door. For it seems more likely that God is going to take us home through death. “And just as it is appointed for people to die once-----and after this judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). NKJV We are all going to die unless Jesus comes back sooner.
Knowing this truth, each of us should cling to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is the only way we will get out of this world alive. Jesus secures our salvation and will fulfill his promise of eternal life when He takes us home. Life is not a game as some would say. Many choices must be made while we are still living. The most important of all is to accept Jesus as Savior and be certain of our final destiny. If you have not made that decision, please do so today. He is waiting for you to call upon Him. “For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). NKJV