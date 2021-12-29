COLUMN: How shall they hear

A prominent man in the business world expressed to a friend his keen desire for something real in life. "How about God" asked his friend. "He is very real to some of us."

"Well," was the reply, "If He is, why don't all of you begin to make Him real to the rest of us? He can't be very real to most Christians, or they wouldn't succeed so well in keeping Him out of all their conversation."

If our faith is worth anything at all, it is worth sharing with others. According to what we have seen from the Word of God, the lost cannot be saved without a witness. They must have a witness to hear; they must hear to believe; they must believe to call; and they must call to be saved. But they cannot call until they believe, and they cannot believe until they hear, and they cannot hear without a witness.

Freedom of religion is becoming a thing of the past. The rights of Christians are being diminished. Not only has there been a ban on prayer in the schools the Bible is now under attack. It looks like we are headed for no open Bible teaching outside the walls of the church building. People are dying having not known the Lord Jesus Christ. This means eternal death.