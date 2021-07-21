COLUMN: How well do we listen to God

Some years ago, I read a story about a Christian who bragged that he believed in the power of prayer. He was not too worried when the rain began to pour down. However, the rain continued to fall, until the river overflowed, but the man was not worried. When the water flowed into his house, he began to pray, asking God to rescue him from the flood. As the water rose to waist height, a man on a raft beckoned him aboard. "No, I have prayed, I believe God will answer my prayer." When the water was roof high, a man in a canoe came by, but again, "No, I have prayed, I believe God will answer my prayer." Finally, as he stood atop his chimney, a helicopter crew dropped a rope only to hear, "No, I have prayed. I believe God will answer my prayer."

The water continued to rise, the man drowned and in heaven he accosted Peter, "Why did God not answer my prayer, I believed He would rescue me?" Peter replied, "We sent a raft, a canoe, and a helicopter! What more did you want?"