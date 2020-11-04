COLUMN: In all things, give thanks

With the help of the Indians they planted their first crops and when the short growing season ended, they did not have that much. Yet when the harvest came, the dominant idea in their minds was to give thanks to God for what they had. They had a celebration, a time of thanksgiving for God's blessing. The first Thanksgiving was a "Holy Day".

Wouldn't it be great if you and I as Christians and our nation could once again think of Thanksgiving as a holy day instead of just another holiday? The Pilgrims believed that Almighty God who created them was over all and that men, women and children were dependent upon Him. They thanked God for everything. We should do the same. To really thank God, does not mean just a few thoughtless words that we say without any forethought. In 1 Thessalonians 5:18 the Apostle Paul wrote, “In everything give thanks for this is will of God concerning you.

Notice the command in this verse infers continuous acknowledgement. Not just one time or sometime, but all the time give thanks unto God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Though it sounds difficult, there are people who love the Lord so much that they rejoice no matter how bad the situation may be, whether it in the sunshine or rain.

I encourage each of us to really learn to thank God through our actions. Love Him, Worship Him, Honor Him, Trust Him and Thank Him in everything that we do. This Thanksgiving let’s make it a Holy Day, not just a holiday. Make God the center of that day and not food, ball games or any other activities.