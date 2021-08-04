COLUMN: Instructions for Christian living

If I were going to write an instruction on how a person is going to live their lives in happiness, the overall synopsis I would use is the words of King David in Psalm 1. For every person alive who intends to follow the ways of God must walk slowly and select their steps in the direction of God’s ultimate will for their life.
They cannot identity every small choice but must outline cautionary steps to avoid and these are identified as being blessed which means set apart, endowed of God or happy .
First is to walk not in the counsel of the ungodly. These people leave God out of their lives with no fear of God before their eyes. They live as though God does not exist. Although Christ taught that we would be in the midst of the ungodly He never said that we should follow their way. We cannot turn up our noses at sinful people but help them find the way to the Lord.
Second is to refrain from standing with sinners. These are the ones the scriptures refer to when it says, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death” (Prov. 14:12, NKJV). The Bible defines sinners as those who “miss the mark”. This is an archer’s term meaning we have the target as our mark but miss it. When a person misses God’s mark, we have sinned.
Sit not in the seat of the scornful. The scorners are atheists. The person goes from standing with the sinner to sitting with the hardcore atheist. The scorner not only denies God, but exhibits antagonism and a hatred for God.
Christians should avoid all appearances of evil instead of doing a balancing act on the line of demarcation between good and evil. Merely follow the advice of the Apostle Paul, "Abstain from every form of evil" (1 Thess. 5:22, NKJV).
In this great document David directs us to be in God’s Word, “But his delight is in the Law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates both day and night” (Ps.1:3, NKJV). David also says "Your Word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You" (Ps. 119:11). God wants His Word written firmly on our hearts.
Next David compared the discipline of following the ways of the Lord to a tree firmly planted where multiple rivers flow and the roots are constantly being watered. This person will succeed in all of life’s encounters and constantly produce an abundance of fruit.
To the contrary the ungodly will be non-productive like the chaff that the wind comes and blows away. They will not be welcomed with the saved ones but will perish. God makes the way for the righteous and will care for them.
The secret of being in the blessed is how we live this life and where do we get our instructions. There is no book like the Bible. For years I have had this note written in the front of my Bible, “This Book will keep me from sin. Sin will keep me from this book.”
"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord" (Romans 6:23, NKJV).