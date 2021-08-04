COLUMN: Instructions for Christian living

If I were going to write an instruction on how a person is going to live their lives in happiness, the overall synopsis I would use is the words of King David in Psalm 1. For every person alive who intends to follow the ways of God must walk slowly and select their steps in the direction of God’s ultimate will for their life.

They cannot identity every small choice but must outline cautionary steps to avoid and these are identified as being blessed which means set apart, endowed of God or happy .

First is to walk not in the counsel of the ungodly. These people leave God out of their lives with no fear of God before their eyes. They live as though God does not exist. Although Christ taught that we would be in the midst of the ungodly He never said that we should follow their way. We cannot turn up our noses at sinful people but help them find the way to the Lord.

Second is to refrain from standing with sinners. These are the ones the scriptures refer to when it says, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death” (Prov. 14:12, NKJV). The Bible defines sinners as those who “miss the mark”. This is an archer’s term meaning we have the target as our mark but miss it. When a person misses God’s mark, we have sinned.