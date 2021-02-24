COLUMN: Jesus always responds to our prayers

Some years ago, Elvis Presley sang a hit song with the words, “Return to sender, address unknown”. My first experience with that phrase was when I was around twelve years old. A girl from Kannapolis was visiting her cousins in Bennettsville, South Carolina, my hometown. When she returned home. I decided to write her a letter.

Being from a small town, I thought small and sent the letter with only her name and the city and state. You have already guessed, it came back, “Return to sender, address unknown.” This blew my mind and ultimately ended my childhood infatuation because I never saw her again.

I am so glad God knows everyone by name. He already knows where to find us and sees everything we do. The old hymn, “His Eye is on the Sparrow” certainly applies. The Bible says, “The eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong in the behalf them whose heart is perfect towards Him.” (2 Chron.16:3, KJV)) This does not mean that God has His eye on us to condemn us, but to show Himself strong on our behalf. Such a promise from God should leave us with a feeling of security, knowing the most powerful force in the world is walking with us. “The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and His ears are open to their cry.” (Ps. 34:15, NKJV)