COLUMN: Jesus always responds to our prayers

Some years ago, Elvis Presley sang a hit song with the words, “Return to sender, address unknown”. My first experience with that phrase was when I was around twelve years old. A girl from Kannapolis was visiting her cousins in Bennettsville, South Carolina, my hometown. When she returned home. I decided to write her a letter.
Being from a small town, I thought small and sent the letter with only her name and the city and state. You have already guessed, it came back, “Return to sender, address unknown.” This blew my mind and ultimately ended my childhood infatuation because I never saw her again.
I am so glad God knows everyone by name. He already knows where to find us and sees everything we do. The old hymn, “His Eye is on the Sparrow” certainly applies. The Bible says, “The eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong in the behalf them whose heart is perfect towards Him.” (2 Chron.16:3, KJV)) This does not mean that God has His eye on us to condemn us, but to show Himself strong on our behalf. Such a promise from God should leave us with a feeling of security, knowing the most powerful force in the world is walking with us. “The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and His ears are open to their cry.” (Ps. 34:15, NKJV)
The presence of God is a wonderful benefit of which nothing can compare. Nonetheless, to have the assurance God will hear our cry is equally important. Yes, we are aware He is in our presence, but to know God answers our prayers provides us with double protection. Remember God never leaves one of His children. When our actions are far from being noble and we get the feeling He has left, we can be assured God did not move, it was we who left Him. He always waits for our return.
Prayer is the channel that flows from our heart to that of our Lord. Though we speak words to Him, God wants our hearts to be pure and noble and under the control of the Holy Spirit who lives within us. This can only be done by constantly seeking Him and letting Him know how much we love Him and need Him. Matthew wrote, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds and to him who knocks it will be opened” (Matt. 7:7-8, NKJV)
As I think back to the letter, I wrote the girl, I am sure I was not happy at the time when it was returned, but the fault was all mine. The post office employees could only work with the information provided. I thank God He never answers with “Return to sender.” He knows all His people and all their addresses. He asks that we whisper a prayer in the morning. Whisper a prayer at noon. Whisper a prayer in the evening to keep our hearts in tune.
I know that He answers these prayers because I have experienced answered prayer all my life. He answered not only my prayers but the prayers of so many on my behalf. I have now at home. I knew that God would answer my prayers because He would either take me home here or to my heavenly home. I am still here, so I know that he continues to have a purpose for me. I covet your prayers as I continue to gain strength and for God to use me for His glory.