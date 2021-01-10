COLUMN: Jesus came to save and will return to judge

None of us ever forgets life-saving moments, especially the day when we asked Jesus to come and live in our hearts. The Bible teaches that salvation gives us a second chance at life. We can live life differently, enjoy the peace and tranquility that the world cannot understand, and look forward to spending eternity with Jesus.

But much like my near-fatal swimming accident, we cannot pick and choose when the moment Jesus decides to reach out and save us. This is an important spiritual truth emphasized in an illustration I heard several years ago.

Ironically, it involved another young man whose life was also saved in a swimming accident. He never saw the man who saved him again until years later when he appeared in court on a drunken driving charge that involved a fatality. If convicted, he would likely serve several years in prison.

Much to his liking, he recognized the judge that would hear his case as the same man who had saved him from drowning years ago. “Don’t you remember me?” he asked the judge. “I’m the little boy that you saved years ago in the swimming pool at the YMCA. Please help me. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I’ll never drive drunk again.”

“Young man,” the judge said, “I remember you. Unfortunately, I’m not your savior now. I’m your judge.”