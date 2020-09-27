COLUMN: Jesus is our savior, but not always our lord

That’s exactly what my wife meant when she said that she had decided to give this storm in her life to Jesus. And you know what? The Bible promises that while those storms will inevitably wear us down, it’s those “lows” in our lives that the Lord can use to build a bridge to help us cross the raging waters from those storms. “For when I am weak, then I am strong.” (2 Corinthians 12:10)

C.S. Lewis knew all about the struggle that comes with surrender. He fought it for a long time. But he learned that the surrender to the lordship of Christ gives us much more than it will ever require:

“The Christian way is different: harder and easier,” Lewis wrote. “Christ says, ‘Give me all. I don't want so much of your time and so much of your money and so much of your work: I want you. I have not come to torment your natural self, but to kill it. No half-measures are any good. I don't want to cut off a branch here and a branch there, I want to have the whole tree down. I don't want to drill the tooth, or crown it, or stop it, but to have it out. Hand over the whole natural self, all the desires which you think innocent as well as the ones you think wicked — the whole outfit. I will give you a new self instead. In fact, I will give you myself: my own will shall become yours.’”