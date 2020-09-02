COLUMN: Jesus was born to be crucified

For years this story has been used by ministers to describe the sacrificial love of God. It has all the ingredients of a good illustration – emotional – dramatic. It touches the hearts of most listeners but does not begin to tell the complete story. Let us study the analogy and see why it falls short.
One day a man who worked as a draw-bridge engineer took his young son to work with him. He was proud as he showed his son how to operate the bridge and explained how important it was that the job be done right and exactly on time. They were having a great time and the father let the boy play all around where he was working. But, in a split second, the boy wandered away.
To the father’s amazement, he looked out of the window of the little cabin and saw his son down below climbing on the teeth of the gears and had his pants leg caught. Just as he was about to climb down to rescue his son, he heard the whistle of a train.
His pulse quickened, and he said, what must I do? If I free my son, there will not be time to get back and lower the bridge for the train. Either his son would lose his life or a trainload of innocent people would be killed. A horrible dilemma mandated a horrible decision. The engineer knew what he had to do. He reached for the lever.
The illustration compares to God’s sacrificial love but it does not explain how Jesus willfully gave his life to save sinners. Acts 2:23 says that Christ’s death was God's set purpose and foreknowledge. Regardless of how we look at it, the truth is ever so evident. The cross was no accident.
Jesus' death was not the result of a panicking engineer in heaven. Calvary was not a tragic surprise or knee-jerk response to a world plummeting towards destruction. Nor was it a patch-job or a stop-gap measure. The death of the Son of God was anything but an unexpected peril. This was part of a plan and the Lord's will to crush Him. As an unknown author eloquently described it, “The cross was drawn into the original blueprint and was written into the script. The moment the forbidden fruit touched the lips of Eve, the shadow of the cross appeared on the horizon.
Jesus did not have to do it, but He did. It was no accident - would that it had been! But Jesus was born to be crucified. Whenever he became conscious of who He was, He also became conscious of what He had to do. The cross-shaped shadow could always be seen. This explains the glint of determination on His face as He turned to go to Jerusalem for the last time. He was on His death march.”
This explains the resoluteness in Jesus’ words, "Therefore My Father loves Me, because I lay down my life that I may take it up again. No one takes it from Me, but I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This command I have received from My Father” (John 10:17-18, NKJV).
John 3:16 is the Gospel summed up in one verse and is complete and should be sweet to every man, woman and child's ears. God loved, God gave, and wants all to be saved.
