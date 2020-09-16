COLUMN: Just a little love

BEYOND THE BLACKBOARD is a true to life story of a young teacher and mother of two who, fresh from college, struggles to teach the children of homeless parents at a school that did not have an official name. With the support of her husband, a high- level school administrator, and the children’s parents she overcomes fears and prejudice to give these children the education they deserve. What touched us was the love of this young teacher who gave all when it seemed no one else cared.

A SMILE AS BIG AS THE MOON is about Mike Kersjes, a special education and football coach, in Michigan. Mike loved these “special” students and would not dare speak down to these wonderful students. He respected them and believed they were capable of achieving great things. When Mike heard about Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, he got the idea from one of the students of having his class work together to raise the money to go to camp. It was a monumental task of acquiring the blessing of the school principal and getting the director of the camp to agree to let a special education group compete with the rest of the schools. His group exceeded all expectations. Again, one man’s love and belief in his pupils caused it to happen and U.S. Space Camp Center now accepts all candidates based on their abilities.