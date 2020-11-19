COLUMN: ‘Justice, justice!’ we must run after it

Editor’s note: These are the individual views of members of the InterFaith Collective of Cabarrus County.

I walked into the house. It was tiny and dark. There was a small, narrow room in the front with a kitchen alongside. There was little furniture. There were no shelves, and no natural light source I can remember.

I was there to interview a boy who loved to read.

He lived in Concord’s Logan neighborhood with his grandparents. I never met his grandmother; she was dying, bedridden, and confined to the dark back bedroom.

The boy was shy with me at first. But I, too, love reading. We got comfortable with one another as soon as I asked him to show me his favorite books. He didn’t have many, but it was clear: he had read them many, many times.

The boy’s home was so small and dim, perhaps around 900 square feet. That boy was one source of light it seemed to possess.