COLUMN: Let the truth of Easter burn in our hearts

Have you ever left a ballgame where your team won and you felt fired-up and ready to celebrate the victory? Likewise, after hearing a great sermon have you ever walked out of church committed and ready to serve the Lord more than you have in your whole life? Well, this is Holy Week when Christians celebrate the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord Jesus. On that first Easter Sunday God by His grace, and through His love, opened the door for all mankind to have the opportunity to receive a full and meaningful and eternal life.

Easter is a glorious day, and it should be celebrated. However, our celebration should not end on Easter. Jesus defeated death, and He paid the price for our sins with His precious blood. He also proved that since He lives, we shall also live. I pray this Easter will be different, and each of us will capture the real meaning and be ready to go forward telling the story of Jesus and His glory. Remember the message that Jesus gave His disciples before His ascension was not to sit back and wait for His return. "You have got it made because you believe in Me." Instead, He told them, “But, you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth” (Acts 1:8, NIV).

Most Christians have heard and know that the words of that great hymn, “Jesus Paid It All” are true. But I wonder when we sing those words, “Jesus Paid it all, All to Him I owe” do they ever sink deep enough for us to understand Jesus truly paid the ultimate price, his life, to redeem us from the sentence of dying and going to hell. The question is whether we appreciate Jesus’ work on the cross great enough to cause us to go forward with a new commitment to serve Him fully rather than playing church by merely taking our seat in a church pew and waiting to hear another feel-good sermon.

In weeks past we have heard the Easter story so beautifully told how Jesus died on the cross, was buried and how God raised Him from the grave on the third day. I wonder if it is only a story to us. Do we doubt? Or are we ready to take this story and tell it to a lost world. If we are to grow in Christ, we must make each Sunday a new Easter for us just as the first Christian Church. Let us truly cling to the spirit of Easter and ask our Lord to identify what He will have us do for His Kingdom. Jesus’ disciples received power from knowing their Lord lived and would always be with them. They shared their Lord wherever they went. If we truly know Him we also have a story to tell about what He has done for us.

May Christians pray the words of the chorus of this old hymn, “Set my soul afire, Lord, Set my soul afire, Make my life a witness of Thy saving power. Millions grope in darkness, waiting for Thy Word, Set my soul afire Lord, Set my soul afire.”