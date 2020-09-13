COLUMN: Original sin was a simple act of disobedience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Then the serpent said to the woman, ‘You will not surely die. For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.’” (Genesis 3:4-5)

I once thought that Satan was not the source of all evil in this world. Just because people could be bad, ugly, mean-spirited, or whatever label you might want to attach to it, didn’t have to mean that the devil made them do it.

A lot of unbelievers do not associate evil with Satan, but a lot of Christians also fail to connect the evil we see in others with the devil. Isn’t it interesting that the confusion we experience about the real source of evil also comes from Satan himself? I think that’s what the Apostle Paul meant when he said, “For God is not the author of confusion.” (1 Corinthians 14:33)

Satan took the form of a serpent in early Genesis and convinced Eve that God really didn’t mean what he said about eating fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Eve believed him, Adam followed, and the rest is history. Sin was born.