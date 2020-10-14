COLUMN: People matter to God and to his children

In our daily walk with Christ, as His witnesses, we must know that "People Matter to God". As His representatives we should be sensitive to their needs and love them.
If people matter to God then they must matter to us. Relationships are to be grounded in Christ. The complete business of church is people and the best way to show our love is to share Jesus. God says that we are to love our brother and love God also. When we share Jesus we are doing exactly what God commands. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit” (Matt. 28:19, NKJV).
When we love people and want them to know our Jesus, we should never see them as a means to an end. The self-centered success-driven person often loves things and uses people. Interaction with people then becomes an effort to use them to get things or achieve goals. People become a means to an end. The people of God must love people and share the “Good News” with them. We don't reach people to "Just make another notch on the "Gospel six-shooter."
We should never see others as objects to be manipulated. Such attitudes in Christians erect barriers rather than build bridges for sharing Christ. In when sharing our faith with others be careful not to manipulate others into making premature statements of faith in Christ. If this is done it can become a barrier to the persons coming to a genuine experience with our Savior and Lord.
As we reach out to others we should never see them as dollar signs that can help us meet our church budget or to build our church roll. We have every reason for looking at people as numbers, but numbers for numbers sake is wrong. The Old and New Testaments speak of numbers, but none for numbers alone. It is God stretching His kingdom in love.
Our goal is to look at people as individuals that God loves. In Mark 1:40-41, The leper said to Jesus, "You could heal me if you were willing." The Bible says: "Jesus moved with compassion, put out His hand and touched him, and said to Him, "I am willing, be cleansed."
Jesus could have zapped the leper from a far away distance with healing power. The filthy leper, with the odor of decaying flesh, probably had not felt a human touch in years. But Jesus put forth His hand and touched Him. The touch of compassion is the touch of Christian witness. People need a loving touch. Are we willing to give it?
The secret to sharing Christ is our love. Love will cast out all fear. We in the church may have many motives for wanting to reach people for Jesus, but our most important reason should be that they are people and people are precious to God. We are to see people as God sees people and He wants all to be saved, just as He has saved us.
