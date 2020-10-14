COLUMN: People matter to God and to his children

In our daily walk with Christ, as His witnesses, we must know that "People Matter to God". As His representatives we should be sensitive to their needs and love them.

If people matter to God then they must matter to us. Relationships are to be grounded in Christ. The complete business of church is people and the best way to show our love is to share Jesus. God says that we are to love our brother and love God also. When we share Jesus we are doing exactly what God commands. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit” (Matt. 28:19, NKJV).

When we love people and want them to know our Jesus, we should never see them as a means to an end. The self-centered success-driven person often loves things and uses people. Interaction with people then becomes an effort to use them to get things or achieve goals. People become a means to an end. The people of God must love people and share the “Good News” with them. We don't reach people to "Just make another notch on the "Gospel six-shooter."