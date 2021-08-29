COLUMN: Remember who masters the wind

“The only thing I could think to do,” she told me, “was to get a flashlight and keep shining it out the window. But no one was around. I just prayed that God would save my life.”

When her refrigerator started floating, she knew she had no other choice but to wait on God’s amazing grace. Having known her all my life, I watched God save her time and time again from all the travails that life brought her way. The difference between her and most of us in this world is that she never intended to rely on anyone but God in the first place.

So, there my friend stood in her flooded apartment standing in water that was almost up to her neck. Most of us would have given up on God by now, but not her. A gentleman riding by in a boat saw her light shining from her darkened home. God brought someone her way to save her just in the nick of time.

When the next Sunday came around, she wasn’t feeling sorry for herself. She had nothing but rags to wear to church that morning. “If all I had to wear was my petticoat, I was going to church to praise him for saving my life. He isn’t looking at what I’m wearing anyway. God looks at the heart.”

I don’t know whether there’s a hurricane in your life or not, but I know the one who made it. Ask him to save you and wait on him, even if the water is almost up to your neck. Remember what Jesus said, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you”. (Matthew 7:8)