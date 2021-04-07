COLUMN: Secret love

In 1953, Doris Day starred in the movie “Calamity Jane” that featured the song ‘Secret Love.” The best I can remember the words are: "Once I had a secret love that lived within the heart of me. All too soon my secret love became impatient to be free. Now I shout it from the highest hills, even told the golden daffodils, at last my heart swings an open door, my secret love is no secret anymore."
During our trip to South Africa, my wife, Barbara, and I met a lady by the name of Esther who has now gone to be with the Lord. Her personality was much like that of Esther in the Bible. She was constantly doing great things for people in the name of the Lord. She had really caught the meaning of the question Mordecai presented to Queen Esther when he said, "Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?"
Esther was a South African Indian missionary who in her late sixties traveled extensively to share the love of Christ. When she was home her time was spent in good deeds. People came to her house for advice. Others called to just talk to her about their troubles. She never turned anyone down, but always took the time to lend a helping hand. Esther stood up and professed her faith in Jesus Christ regardless of the situation.
While we were staying in her home, Esther told of two Hindu ladies to whom she had ministered who now profess Jesus as their Lord, however, they cannot openly express their belief in Christ. If they should, their husbands and the Hindu leaders would persecute them. She called them "Secret Believers” because they have a secret love and His name is Jesus.
Some would say, I am glad we do not have to do the same in America. I am also glad, but there are those who treat Jesus like a secret love. They never tell anyone about him. It is as if He does not exist in their lives. Christians go to church and sing, “O' How I love Jesus", but will not admit it other than in church.
I can understand the Hindu ladies and their hesitancy to profess Jesus openly, but why are we so afraid? God gave His Son on the cross that everyone living could have the opportunity to come to know Him in a personal way. He would be their Lord, Master and King. Shouldn't we brag about having such a friend in such a high position?
Therefore, whoever confesses Me before men him will I also confess before my Father, who is in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Heavenly Father who is in heaven.” (Matt. 10:32-33, NKJV).
The Esther we met loved Jesus and told almost everyone she met. At this time some of those she led to Christ cannot openly confess Him, but they will when they meet Him in heaven. All these know they have been taken from the darkness to the light.
Let's make sure our light is shining. If He is your "Secret Love", don't let Him be a secret anymore.