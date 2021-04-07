COLUMN: Secret love

In 1953, Doris Day starred in the movie “Calamity Jane” that featured the song ‘Secret Love.” The best I can remember the words are: "Once I had a secret love that lived within the heart of me. All too soon my secret love became impatient to be free. Now I shout it from the highest hills, even told the golden daffodils, at last my heart swings an open door, my secret love is no secret anymore."

During our trip to South Africa, my wife, Barbara, and I met a lady by the name of Esther who has now gone to be with the Lord. Her personality was much like that of Esther in the Bible. She was constantly doing great things for people in the name of the Lord. She had really caught the meaning of the question Mordecai presented to Queen Esther when he said, "Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?"

Esther was a South African Indian missionary who in her late sixties traveled extensively to share the love of Christ. When she was home her time was spent in good deeds. People came to her house for advice. Others called to just talk to her about their troubles. She never turned anyone down, but always took the time to lend a helping hand. Esther stood up and professed her faith in Jesus Christ regardless of the situation.