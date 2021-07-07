COLUMN: Sneakers versus the Bible

Barbara and I were avid participants in taking care of our bodies through exercise. One day when entering the fitness center I picked up my Bible from the car seat rather than my sneakers. When I turned to get my sneakers, the thought came to me of the importance of both exercise and the Bible in this life.
The athletic shoes are needed to exercise in keeping our bodies physically fit and will ultimately extend our lives. Though many do not exercise they know it is the right thing to do. Everyone wants to extend their lives as long as possible. Therefore, if we continue to exercise and keep mending the body, hopefully, it should give us a few more years of life. However, in light of eternity those few years are very small.
We can’t imagine the “Ten Thousand Years,” the writer of “Amazing Grace” wrote about in his wonderful hymn. However, we sing about it and the Bible deals with preparing our lives for such an eternity. This being true all should agree that the Bible is important. Sunday mornings people go to church to learn how to have a full and meaningful life down here below. Nonetheless, their goal is to extend their spiritual lives into infinity. The reward is worth every moment we spend in worship.
Don’t get confused that I am saying going to church will automatically qualify us for heaven, because it won’t. Once we know the Lord Jesus as Savior, he wants us to exercise our faith at church by learning the ways of God and what He wants us to do while we are still down here below. All of this is preparation for heaven.
Someone has said, they do not want to go to heaven for it is going to be boring. Living with Jesus is not enough for them, they want something better. Since Jesus is going to be in heaven, I don’t see how we could be bored. The first thousand years will be just praising His name for letting us get to heaven. I can’t imagine the joy we will receive when we listen to Jesus’ teaching.
It is a priority we do everything we can to keep our bodies fit so that we have as many years as possible to serve our Lord Jesus on this earth. Jesus told His disciples that the fields were white for the harvest and to pray to the God of the harvest that He may send workers into His fields. As I have driven through Marlboro County in South Carolina in the fall I was reminded of those white fields when I saw the cotton opened for harvest.
I pray we will not just look at the fields ready for harvest but will be active in the harvest each day and share our Lord Jesus Christ with those who need Him.
I am certainly not a prophet of doom, but Jesus is closer to coming back today than He was yesterday. Each of us has loved ones and friends who do not know Jesus as Savior and our responsibility are to introduce them to our Lord. A song of old said, “I’ll never get out of this world alive” but to the contrary those who know Jesus will live forever.
Christians do not be afraid to share the gift of eternal life God has promised, “For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13, NKJV).