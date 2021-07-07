COLUMN: Sneakers versus the Bible

Someone has said, they do not want to go to heaven for it is going to be boring. Living with Jesus is not enough for them, they want something better. Since Jesus is going to be in heaven, I don’t see how we could be bored. The first thousand years will be just praising His name for letting us get to heaven. I can’t imagine the joy we will receive when we listen to Jesus’ teaching.

It is a priority we do everything we can to keep our bodies fit so that we have as many years as possible to serve our Lord Jesus on this earth. Jesus told His disciples that the fields were white for the harvest and to pray to the God of the harvest that He may send workers into His fields. As I have driven through Marlboro County in South Carolina in the fall I was reminded of those white fields when I saw the cotton opened for harvest.

I pray we will not just look at the fields ready for harvest but will be active in the harvest each day and share our Lord Jesus Christ with those who need Him.

I am certainly not a prophet of doom, but Jesus is closer to coming back today than He was yesterday. Each of us has loved ones and friends who do not know Jesus as Savior and our responsibility are to introduce them to our Lord. A song of old said, “I’ll never get out of this world alive” but to the contrary those who know Jesus will live forever.

Christians do not be afraid to share the gift of eternal life God has promised, “For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13, NKJV).