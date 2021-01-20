COLUMN: Spirit of the living God, fall fresh on me

Many of you have heard that I am at Universal Rehabilitation Center recovering from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is a slow process of recovery. Hopefully, I will be back on my feet soon.

I have never questioned that God would see me through this complete ordeal, which is now in the third month, yet I often call upon Him to get me through times of distress. He has never failed me in the past, and He will not fail me now. His word says, “I will never leave you nor forsake you (Hebrews 13:5).

A good example of God’s mighty power and presences with me is a few nights ago I woke up and could not get back to asleep. I was suddenly overwhelmed by the presence of God and began to sing an old chorus of the church. “Spirit of the Living God” written by Daniel Iverson. Although I could not recall every word which are:

Spirit of the living God, fall fresh on me;

Spirit of the living God fall fresh on me.

Break me, melt me, mold me, fill me.

Spirit of the living God fall fresh on me.

As I talked to Jesus and as I sang the chorus over again, I was given that peace that the Apostle Paul wrote about, “the peace that passes all understanding.” (Philippians 4:6-7)