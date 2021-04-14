COLUMN: Talker, takers, keepers, givers

A familiar story is the parable of the Good Samaritan and personal polls have indicated this is the best known and best loved of Jesus' parables. A Jewish lawyer prompted this story by asking Jesus two questions: "What must I do to inherit eternal life? And "Who is my neighbor?"

Jesus answered the first question with a question, "What is written in the law?" The man responded with the most important and greatest of all the commandments, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and your soul and with all your strength and your mind; and love your neighbor as yourself." Jesus made it clear faith leads to eternal life and our faith is expressed in actions.

The parable told by Jesus calls for us to be sensitive to others and prepared to give when the opportunity is there - a lesson we have been taught but not always kept. The passage identifies four types of people, talkers, takers, keepers, and givers much like the folks on our modern Jericho roads.

The lawyer was a "Talker". The lawyer who confronted Jesus wanted to talk about life, but he never came to grips with life's issues. Words have never been the most effective means of relating to the world but our actions. Christians are called to be "Doers of the Word not merely hearers only." (James 1:22). Many people talk about giving instead of letting their "giving do the talking."