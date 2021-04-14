COLUMN: Talker, takers, keepers, givers

A familiar story is the parable of the Good Samaritan and personal polls have indicated this is the best known and best loved of Jesus' parables. A Jewish lawyer prompted this story by asking Jesus two questions: "What must I do to inherit eternal life? And "Who is my neighbor?"
Jesus answered the first question with a question, "What is written in the law?" The man responded with the most important and greatest of all the commandments, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and your soul and with all your strength and your mind; and love your neighbor as yourself." Jesus made it clear faith leads to eternal life and our faith is expressed in actions.
The parable told by Jesus calls for us to be sensitive to others and prepared to give when the opportunity is there - a lesson we have been taught but not always kept. The passage identifies four types of people, talkers, takers, keepers, and givers much like the folks on our modern Jericho roads.
The lawyer was a "Talker". The lawyer who confronted Jesus wanted to talk about life, but he never came to grips with life's issues. Words have never been the most effective means of relating to the world but our actions. Christians are called to be "Doers of the Word not merely hearers only." (James 1:22). Many people talk about giving instead of letting their "giving do the talking."
The thieves were "Takers". They robbed the nameless victim, stripping him of his possessions, and nearly his life. These men were far more interested in taking than giving and placed no value on human life. We do not have to walk far down any road to find thieves waiting to take our possessions and maybe our lives. Every day we read of incidents of people being robbed on the streets, in their homes and in their cars. In many cases people lose their life in such robberies. The priest and the Levite in Jesus' story were "Keepers". These men were more interested in keeping their time and money for their personal religious activities. That is, they valued religious activity and religious purity over ministering to a person in need. The Levite and the priest made sure they kept all they owned by looking the other way with no compassion for the man in need.
The Good Samaritan was a "Giver". He was the only responsible steward to our knowledge who was on the Jericho Road that day. He is the one Jesus wants us to take notice and learn a lesson. He did not give because helping the wounded man was his duty or planned agenda for the day. The Good Samaritan would not have been able to help the man in need had he not been willing to alter his schedule and give his time and money. Here, Jesus illustrates how responsible Christians should yield to the leadership of Christ's Spirit. The Good Samaritan’s example reflects the spirit of giving and ministry Jesus wants us to possess.
Jesus asked the lawyer a final question, “Which of these was "a Good Neighbor?” He gave the correct response, the one who showed mercy. Jesus instructed the man to go and do the same. The Samaritan knew how to be a neighbor. He gave. Jesus demonstrated the Christian life in terms of living-by-giving. So how can you give this week, so you can truly live?