COLUMN: Thanksgiving: A great time to say ‘Thank you’

Well the joke was on me because when I had the time and actually read Proverbs 31 again, I saw a lot of my wife’s qualities described in those verses: Trustworthy, wise, strong, virtuous, caring, loving. She has them all. And when I read the verse, “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her,” I said to myself, “Thank you, Lord, for blessing me with her”.

Don’t think for a minute that our marriage is perfect. It isn’t. We occasionally disappoint each other and we periodically argue. That’s all a part of being married. But I refuse to allow the disappointments and arguments to stand in the way and blind me from all the things - big and small - that she does for our family and me.

I am also thankful that at how God continues to teach us to apply his Word to the problems that surface in our marriage. The other night we had a disagreement and went to bed upset with each other. That’s a biblical no-no and we paid the price for ignoring it. When we finally made up, we talked about it and promised each other that we would never again “let the sun go down” while we were still angry. (Ephesians 4:26)

The great thing about being married to a Christian is that my wife is not all that unusual. All of us who have Christian wives and husbands have seen the very same qualities that I just described in my wife. So take a moment this week, before the Christmas rush arrives, and think about all of the small ways that your husband or wife shows just how much they unconditionally love you. Tell him or her how much they mean to you. Remind each other how important it is to apply God’s Word in your marriage. And when you go to bed tonight, put your arms around each other, say a prayer together, and thank God that you can celebrate Thanksgiving every day of the year.