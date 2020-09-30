COLUMN: The basics of Christian faith

Faith, therefore, is not something mysterious at all - it is that which looks to the Lord Jesus Christ. Charles Haddon Spurgeon said: "It is not thy hold on Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not thy joy in Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not even thy faith in Christ that saves thee, though that be the instrument. It is Christ's blood and merit. "Where is our faith? Is its substance the Lord Jesus Christ?

The best explanation that I have for conviction in faith, is just knowing. You say that doesn't make sense, but it does to me. I have staked my life on the truth that God is going to do what He says He is going to do. Simply, I just know it. D.L. Moody once said: "If all the time that I have spent praying for faith was put together it would be months. I thought that someday faith was going to come down and strike me like lightning. But faith did not come. One day I was in the tenth chapter of Romans and read: ‘So then faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God.’ This great evangelist said that he had before closed his Bible and prayed for faith but from that day forward he opened his Bible and believed what it said.”