COLUMN: The basics of Christian faith

Christians are not born with faith. We can't buy it or learn it from a textbook. Yet, the author of the Book of Hebrews tells us “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” Hebrews 11:6, NKJV). Since we can only come to know Jesus and be saved through faith it is imperative that we understand as much as we can about faith.
Hebrews 11, the faith chapter, reveal the ingredients of faith. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebs. 11:1, (NKJV).
Substance is the first ingredient of faith. It really means to stand under, to support. Faith to a Christian is what a foundation is to a house. It gives confidence or assurance that we will stand. We could say: "Faith is the confidence of things hoped for”. Dr. A.T. Robertson translates "substance" as "title deed". The "Title Deed" of faith is the Word of God. If your faith does not rest on the Word of God, it is not biblical faith at all. Our faith has to rest upon what God says.”
The unsaved world does not understand true Bible faith because it sees so little faith in action in the lives of Christians today. One opponent of the church has defined faith as the illogical belief in the occurrence of the impossible. The world fails to realize the object of our faith is only as good as its object, and the object is Jesus Christ. Faith is not a good feeling that we manufacture. It is our total response to what God has said in His Word.
Faith, therefore, is not something mysterious at all - it is that which looks to the Lord Jesus Christ. Charles Haddon Spurgeon said: "It is not thy hold on Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not thy joy in Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not even thy faith in Christ that saves thee, though that be the instrument. It is Christ's blood and merit. "Where is our faith? Is its substance the Lord Jesus Christ?
The second ingredient is "evidence" which simply means "conviction of things not seen". This is the inward conviction from God of what He has promised, He will perform. The presence of God-given faith in one's heart is conviction enough that God keeps His Word.
The best explanation that I have for conviction in faith, is just knowing. You say that doesn't make sense, but it does to me. I have staked my life on the truth that God is going to do what He says He is going to do. Simply, I just know it. D.L. Moody once said: "If all the time that I have spent praying for faith was put together it would be months. I thought that someday faith was going to come down and strike me like lightning. But faith did not come. One day I was in the tenth chapter of Romans and read: ‘So then faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God.’ This great evangelist said that he had before closed his Bible and prayed for faith but from that day forward he opened his Bible and believed what it said.”
I suggest that all of us stop looking for faith and turn our eyes to the Word of God. Yes, the
substance of our faith is Jesus Christ. The Evidence of our faith is Jesus Christ. We will become His witnesses when we truly believe God's Word and apply it in our lives. As we go each day, tell those about us what Jesus means to us. Our faith is grounded in trusting Jesus on what He has told us in His Word.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!