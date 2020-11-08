COLUMN: The lull of everyday sin

“How in the world can we keep them from him?” the fallen angels asked.

“Keep them busy with the things that don’t matter. Invent unnumbered schemes to occupy their minds,” he answered. “Tempt them to spend, spend, spend, and then encourage them to borrow, borrow, borrow. Convince husbands and wives that both of them have to work to maintain their lifestyles and remind them along the way that the only way to get ahead is to work six or seven days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day. Make sure that they have little or no time to spend with their children, and it won’t be long before the tightly woven fragment they call a family begins to unravel. Obey me, and I promise you that their homes will offer no escape from pressures of everyday living.”

“Saturate their minds so that they are unable to hear that still-small voice. Let them play their radios or CD players when they are in their cars. Remind them that it’s OK to keep the TV or stereo going all the time when they are home. And see to it that every store and restaurant they visit has music to crowd their thoughts. Fill their coffee tables with newspapers and magazines. Pound their minds with the news, 24 hours a day. Flood their mailboxes with junk mail, sweepstakes offers, promotions — anything that will offer false hope.”