COLUMN: The power of God’s Word

A common theme I heard on mission trip to South Africa was the power of the Word of God. In every meeting someone reiterated the importance of God’s Word in the process of a person coming to know the Lord Jesus. “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17). Thus, no one can come to know the Lord Jesus Christ unless that person believes God’s Word that Jesus died on the cross, was buried and rose the third day to redeem them of their sins.

In sharing Christ’s love with persons who do not know Him as Savior, we often use our testimony of how we come to know Jesus as our Lord. This is an excellent way of leading people to make the same decision we did at some time in the past. However, our testimony will not save anyone. The person must believe God’s Word, the Bible, to receive salvation. The Bible tells us, “No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent Me draw Him” (John 6:44a). Nevertheless, He lures them by the power of the Holy Spirit through faith they believe in Christ through the recorded word. Salvation is through God, but believing the Bible is a prerequisite for the person to understand God’s plan for their lives.