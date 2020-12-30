COLUMN: The power of God’s Word

A common theme I heard on mission trip to South Africa was the power of the Word of God. In every meeting someone reiterated the importance of God’s Word in the process of a person coming to know the Lord Jesus. “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17). Thus, no one can come to know the Lord Jesus Christ unless that person believes God’s Word that Jesus died on the cross, was buried and rose the third day to redeem them of their sins.
In sharing Christ’s love with persons who do not know Him as Savior, we often use our testimony of how we come to know Jesus as our Lord. This is an excellent way of leading people to make the same decision we did at some time in the past. However, our testimony will not save anyone. The person must believe God’s Word, the Bible, to receive salvation. The Bible tells us, “No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent Me draw Him” (John 6:44a). Nevertheless, He lures them by the power of the Holy Spirit through faith they believe in Christ through the recorded word. Salvation is through God, but believing the Bible is a prerequisite for the person to understand God’s plan for their lives.
Once a person comes to know the Lord as Savior they grow in Christ by studying His word and praying. Psalm 1 describes the blessings of a person living by the Word of God, “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law doth he meditate both day and night. And He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth His fruit in His season; his leaf shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. King David is saying the way to be happy or blessed of God is by staying in God’s Word and feasting on the manna God has given to us. He also makes it clear that we cannot follow the way of the world and receive the happiness God gives to His children.
David also warns that we are to be very careful as to where we go and with whom we associate. Young people and adults alike need to be careful in the selection of their friends and associates. There is grave danger in letting those who do not know the Lord lead us in paths that will take us away from our Lord. In Matthew 4 we find that Satan tried to lead our Lord Jesus Christ away from His mission and become one of his disciples. As we know Jesus responded to Satan’s propositions with scripture. The Bible tells us, “Thy word have I hid in my heart that I may not sin against God (Psalm 119:11) David also wrote, “I will delight myself in thy statutes: I will not forget thy word (Psalm 119:16). As we see, the psalmist was sold on God’s word in preparing us to live Godly lives and to defend ourselves from sin that Satan puts before us.
Christians need to stay in God’s Word. Do not just read the word, but study it and let God speak to us. We have a treasure chest available to brighten the way for us. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). As you start a new year, resolve to read, study, meditate upon, memorize and obey God’s word.