COLUMN: The real blessings of life come through faith

When our Lord presented himself as Israel’s Messiah, the Jew of his day thought about God’s blessings primarily in terms of the here and now. They counted their blessings, and their curses, in physical or material terms. God’s blessings were weighed by works and not by grace. They taught that the Jew who prospered was righteous while the Jew who suffered was a sinner.

Jesus turned their teachings upside down. It was the poor, hungry, and sorrowful who were “blessed”. Conversely, it was the rich, well fed, and happy who were cursed. He even warned them, “But woe to you who are rich, for you have already received your comfort. Woe to you who are well fed now, for you will go hungry. Woe to you who laugh now, for you will mourn and weep.” (Luke 6:24-25)

Unfortunately, many Christians today view God’s blessings the same way the Jew of Jesus’ day viewed them. When affliction and adversity come into our lives, very few of us pray for God’s grace or ask him for the wisdom, patience, and endurance to persevere. Instead, most of us ask God to take away the pain or remove the circumstance.