COLUMN: The secular world uses the Bible, too!

“All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17)
Have you ever heard of an idiom? Those of us who took a foreign language in high school or college have because in every language of the world, there seems to be a number of words and phrases that take on a different meaning than the words mean by themselves. For example, the word “cool” doesn’t always refer to temperature.
The Bible is full of idioms. Understanding what they mean can enhance our understanding of Scripture. For example, when Jesus said, “Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry” in Luke 12:19, He didn’t mean it. In fact, he actually said what he really meant a few verses later: “Life is more than food, and the body more than clothes”. (Luke 12:23)
I’ve learned something very ironic about Bible idioms. The secular world pretty much frowns on us when we quote Scripture in front of them. Yet, they don’t realize how many times they hurl it at us. In fact, many of the idioms on which the secular world relies to make its point, comes from Scripture. Here’s my top ten list.
1. It just made my ears tingle. “I am going to bring such disaster on Jerusalem and Judah that the ears of everyone who hears of it will tingle.” (2 Kings 21:12)
2. I passed that test by the skin of my teeth. “I am nothing but skin and bones; I have escaped with only the skin of my teeth.” (Job 19:20)
3. Out of the mouths of babes. “Out of the mouth of babes and sucklings hast thou ordained strength because of thine enemies, that thou mightiest still the enemy and the avenger.” (Psalm 8:2)
4. I was at wit’s end. “They reeled and staggered like drunken men; they were at their wits’ end.” (Psalm 107:27)
5. He and I just don’t see eye to eye. “Thy watchmen shall lift up the voice; with the voice together shall they sing for they shall see eye to eye, when the Lord shall bring again Zion.” (Isaiah 52:8)
6. I can see the handwriting on the wall. “Suddenly the fingers of a human hand appeared and wrote on the plaster of the wall, near the lampstand in the royal palace.” (Daniel 5:5)
7. He’s just a doubting Thomas. “Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.” (John 20:27)
8. A little bird told me something about you the other day. “Do not revile the king even in your thoughts, or curse the rich in your bedroom, because a bird of the air may carry your words, and a bird on the wing may report what you say.” (Ecclesiastes 10:20)
9. I’ve turned the world upside down and can’t find it anywhere. “And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, these that have turned the world upside down are come hither also.” (Acts 17:6)
10. Taking care of my grandmother was a labor of love. “Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labor of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father.” (1 Thessalonians 1:3)
Sadly, the secular world has yet to understand the power in Scripture. However, they will one day. But until then, we’ll just have to believe what the Word says about that too: “For our gospel did not come to you in word only, but also in power, and in the Holy Spirit.” (1 Thessalonians 1:5)