COLUMN: The secular world uses the Bible, too!

“All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17)

Have you ever heard of an idiom? Those of us who took a foreign language in high school or college have because in every language of the world, there seems to be a number of words and phrases that take on a different meaning than the words mean by themselves. For example, the word “cool” doesn’t always refer to temperature.

The Bible is full of idioms. Understanding what they mean can enhance our understanding of Scripture. For example, when Jesus said, “Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry” in Luke 12:19, He didn’t mean it. In fact, he actually said what he really meant a few verses later: “Life is more than food, and the body more than clothes”. (Luke 12:23)

I’ve learned something very ironic about Bible idioms. The secular world pretty much frowns on us when we quote Scripture in front of them. Yet, they don’t realize how many times they hurl it at us. In fact, many of the idioms on which the secular world relies to make its point, comes from Scripture. Here’s my top ten list.