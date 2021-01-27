COLUMN: The wrecks of life

I want to thank each of you for your prayers during this time. Hopefully, I will be home soon and able to write more. Until then, God put on my heart to share an article, I wrote years ago about the ballad, “The Wreck of the Old 97”. It tells of the tragic account on Sunday evening, September 27, 1903, where 11 men were killed and three people injured in a train accident up around Danville, Virginia. The song changes some of the facts about the accident to make the story more exciting and intriguing. Nevertheless, here are the words:
They handed him his orders at Monroe, Virginia,
Sayin: 'Steve you're way behind time.
This is not Thirty-eight, but it's old Ninety-seven;
You must put 'er in Spencer on time!'
Well, he looked 'round the cab at his black and greasy fireman,
Sayin': 'Shovel in a little more coal,
An' when we cross the White Oak Mountain
You can watch old Ninety-seven roll!'
It's a mighty rough road from Lynchburg to Danville
And a line on a three-mile-grade.
It was on that grade that he lost his air brakes,
And you see what a jump he made.
He was goin' down grade at ninety miles an hour
When the whistle broke into a scream.
He was found in the wreck with his hand on the throttle
And a-scalded to death with the steam!
Well a telegram came to Washington City
And this is how it read,
"The brave engineer that ran Old 97
Is lying at North Danville, dead"
Now, ladies you must take warnin',
From this time on and learn,
Never speak harsh words to your true lovin' husbands;
They may leave you and never return!
The Old 97's route was a top priority for the Southern railroad for it carried the mail from Washington to Atlanta. That fatal day it only completed 166 miles of the 640 mile trip. Though the ballad included some exaggerations to make the story more interesting, the wreck really happened. Let me make some observations which you may or may not agree.
Steve Broady who was supposedly the engineer, was not famous until his death, and was said to be a 33 year old job hopper who was taking his first trip on the "Old 97" the day of the accident. He did have ample experience with many railroads. However, it appears from the words of the song that Steve Broady was arrogant. On that day, he defied his limitation and the limitation of the piece of equipment that he was driving.
This ballad is a classic example of the life of so many people that we know. There are those who live as if there will always be another tomorrow. They feel they can live as dangerously as they want, and God will always spare them. They act as if they are specially chosen of God and His protection will be with them regardless of the chances they take. Do you remember what Jesus told Satan when He was tempted to jump off the pinnacle of the temple? "It is written again, "Thou shall not tempt the Lord thy God."
Who else is guilty of this? Are you one who has sets your sights on the top? Is it your goal to be Chief Executive Officer or Senior Vice President of the firm, or General in the military or some other high position. You are saying there is nothing to keep me from it. I will step on anyone I have to or neglect my own health to reach my objective. The old hymn,"What will you give in exchange for your soul?" seems to fit these people perfectly.
Steve Broady didn't make it through that day. He took "Old 97" down a hill at Lima, Virginia that was three miles long. In that grade was Stillhouse Trestle, which was on a curve and as he approached it going too fast, (maybe not 90 miles an hour), the train left the tracks and crashed into a ravine. Steve Broady and his fireman and 9 others died.
Jesus told the parable about the man who had a bumper crop and built larger barns to store it all. This man had desires to store the entire crop for a long time. God said unto him, "Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of you."
I don't begrudge anyone for doing the very best in life, but God has a different standard for success than most of us. It is not money or prestige. Neither is it the one who ends up with the most toys. Success is the satisfaction that we have lived our lives to the fullest and have kept our Lord Jesus out in front leading us. Solomon wrote, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not to your own understanding, but in all thy ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths."
The ballad ends with a warning to women. My mind turns to the word, "regret". There are so many times we let something happen only to stand later and say, I wish that I had another chance. Unfortunately, most times it is too late.
Jesus told the parable of the rich man and Lazarus, and about how they both died and the rich man from hell asked Father Abraham for Lazarus, a beggar, who was in heaven, to bring him water. Don't you think that this man said at least once, I wish that I had lived my life differently?
He also asked for Abraham to let Lazarus go warn his brothers. The answer was that even if a dead person came back to life it wouldn't change their minds and ways.
In the ministry, I hear lots of regrets spoken. People say, I wish I had another opportunity to love them more, and tell them how much I loved them. I just wanted to tell them I was wrong and how sorry I am. The question is "Would they?"
People try to make deals with God to get them though another crisis. They pray, Lord, if You will get me through this problem I will serve You forever. Many times God honors such request, but when the ordeal has passed there is a good chance the person forgets the vow and goes back to their old ways. Thank God, He is a loving God who affords us many chances, but we do not know when the last chance will come.
There was a dead man came back to life. It was God's Son, Jesus. Do you belong to Him?