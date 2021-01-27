COLUMN: The wrecks of life

Steve Broady who was supposedly the engineer, was not famous until his death, and was said to be a 33 year old job hopper who was taking his first trip on the "Old 97" the day of the accident. He did have ample experience with many railroads. However, it appears from the words of the song that Steve Broady was arrogant. On that day, he defied his limitation and the limitation of the piece of equipment that he was driving.

This ballad is a classic example of the life of so many people that we know. There are those who live as if there will always be another tomorrow. They feel they can live as dangerously as they want, and God will always spare them. They act as if they are specially chosen of God and His protection will be with them regardless of the chances they take. Do you remember what Jesus told Satan when He was tempted to jump off the pinnacle of the temple? "It is written again, "Thou shall not tempt the Lord thy God."

Who else is guilty of this? Are you one who has sets your sights on the top? Is it your goal to be Chief Executive Officer or Senior Vice President of the firm, or General in the military or some other high position. You are saying there is nothing to keep me from it. I will step on anyone I have to or neglect my own health to reach my objective. The old hymn,"What will you give in exchange for your soul?" seems to fit these people perfectly.