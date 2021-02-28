COLUMN: There’s only one heaven where we’ll see Jesus

"I know a man in Christ who fourteen years ago was caught up to the third heaven." (2 Corinthians 12:2)

Have you ever thought what Paul meant when he referred to a third heaven? We’ve been taught all our lives that there is only one heaven. Then right out of the blue, Paul suggests that there are three of them. What’s going on?

A friend of mine once remarked that he didn’t really care how many heavens there were as long as he was in one of them. Not me! I want to make it to the third heaven because that’s where the Bible says Jesus is. The other two may great in their own right, but they’ll never measure up to our eternal home.

There’s another reason why I don’t want to be caught dead in the first two heavens. Peter once mentioned that the day would come when the other two heavens would "disappear with a roar". (2 Peter 3:10) In other words, God will use fire to destroy them. Frankly, that sounds more like hell than heaven, doesn’t it?