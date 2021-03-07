COLUMN: There’s only one way to get a ticket to Heaven

If there is ever a case where the means doesn’t justify the ends, this is it. While Christians are also expected to “work out their own salvation” by living a good and decent life, our ticket to heaven comes from knowing Jesus rather than thinking that we could earn our way in by the lifestyle we choose to live. That’s exactly what Isaiah meant when he said, “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags.” (Isaiah 64:6) In short, living a good life has nothing to do with whether we get into heaven.

There’s not a better time than now to show and tell the world that there’s only one ticket to heaven and where you can find it. Jesus said, “Enter by the narrow gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it…Narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)

There are few who find the “narrow gate” because there are so very few Christians today who are willing to point the way out for them. We leave that up to the preacher or deacon, never stopping to think that many of those we see every day don’t go to church on Sunday or any other day of the week. Do you think God will hold us accountable for all those missed opportunities?

That website highlights that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Strange isn’t it? Just about all of us have heard that saying. Yet many of those right around us have never heard how we can really be assured of a ticket to heaven: “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9)