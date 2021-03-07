COLUMN: There’s only one way to get a ticket to Heaven

“Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)
Several years ago, I ran across a website where they sell you a ticket to heaven for $24.99. The package included a first-class ticket to heaven, a certificate with your ID number listed in the book of light, an official heaven identification card, an informational guide so you would know what to expect, and an all access VIP pass that included entrance to the land of milk and honey.
This is a sad commentary on just how much humanism has contaminated Christian, and even non-Christian thinking. It teems with the message that man can save himself by what he does and how he lives. “So many different religions and other spiritual teachings claim to lead to the same destination, whether that place is ‘Heaven’ or ‘everlasting life’ or ‘salvation’”, the website’s owners wrote. “We believe that each uses different terms to explain a universal concept: that you make your way to Heaven by living a good and pure life and by applying your faith and beliefs on a daily basis. This concept has proven itself easier said than done.”
Now here comes the clincher: “Regardless of your religion, your personal commitment is necessary to live a life that honors your beliefs. Don't be afraid to make a statement of your commitment and let it serve as a constant reminder of what it takes to live a life worthy of your ascension to Heaven.”
If there is ever a case where the means doesn’t justify the ends, this is it. While Christians are also expected to “work out their own salvation” by living a good and decent life, our ticket to heaven comes from knowing Jesus rather than thinking that we could earn our way in by the lifestyle we choose to live. That’s exactly what Isaiah meant when he said, “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags.” (Isaiah 64:6) In short, living a good life has nothing to do with whether we get into heaven.
There’s not a better time than now to show and tell the world that there’s only one ticket to heaven and where you can find it. Jesus said, “Enter by the narrow gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it…Narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
There are few who find the “narrow gate” because there are so very few Christians today who are willing to point the way out for them. We leave that up to the preacher or deacon, never stopping to think that many of those we see every day don’t go to church on Sunday or any other day of the week. Do you think God will hold us accountable for all those missed opportunities?
That website highlights that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Strange isn’t it? Just about all of us have heard that saying. Yet many of those right around us have never heard how we can really be assured of a ticket to heaven: “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9)