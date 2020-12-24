COLUMN: To give the very best

As many of you know, I have been in the hospital and now rehab recovering from COVID I want to thank you so much for your love, concern and most important for your prayers. There was a time that the doctors were not sure if I would make it. But God had other plans for me and it is through his mercy and your prayers that I am still here.

I normally do not like to repeat columns, however, I am going to make an exception because I believe the story needs to be told again. The first time I heard it was from Cherry Allen with whom I was team teaching a youth class in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in the late seventies. Since becoming a pastor I have tried to tell it each year at Christmas.

The story is about a husband and wife who were down on their luck and Christmas was approaching. Their four-year old daughter, Mary, kept asking whether she would receive a certain doll she had seen in the Sears Catalog. The parents did not want to break her heart, so they decided to wait until the last moment hoping for a miracle that would allow them to purchase the doll.