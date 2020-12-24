COLUMN: To give the very best

As many of you know, I have been in the hospital and now rehab recovering from COVID I want to thank you so much for your love, concern and most important for your prayers. There was a time that the doctors were not sure if I would make it. But God had other plans for me and it is through his mercy and your prayers that I am still here.
I normally do not like to repeat columns, however, I am going to make an exception because I believe the story needs to be told again. The first time I heard it was from Cherry Allen with whom I was team teaching a youth class in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in the late seventies. Since becoming a pastor I have tried to tell it each year at Christmas.
The story is about a husband and wife who were down on their luck and Christmas was approaching. Their four-year old daughter, Mary, kept asking whether she would receive a certain doll she had seen in the Sears Catalog. The parents did not want to break her heart, so they decided to wait until the last moment hoping for a miracle that would allow them to purchase the doll.
On Christmas Eve just before having to tell Mary the disappointing news, a car pulled up in front of their house. A man came to the door and knocked, and to their surprise it was the father's brother, Bill. He had heard from some of the family how bad things had been going for his brother's family and came wanting to help. Since Bill was a bachelor with adequate room in his house, he asked them to spend the Christmas Holidays with him. On the way, he stopped and helped them shop and, of course, the primary thing they purchased was the doll Mary had her eye on for months. You can believe this was the very best Christmas they had ever experienced. Not only did Mary get the doll and many other gifts, Bill asked his brother’s family come live with him because his health was failing. Within time the Bill made his brother a full partner in his brother's business and quickly became financially secure.
Many Christmases later, Mary and her parents sat around a beautiful tree in the brother's home exchanging gifts. Mary, now a teenager, asked her mom, "What did we get Uncle Bill?" She replied, "Well since he has been sick for so long and stays in bed most of the time, I really did not think he needed anything. If you want to give him something, wrap a pair of socks we have bought for your dad and take them up to him."
Isn't it ironical how people soon forget those who have done so much for them? Not only do they not give the best, they often neglect them all together. I think God feels that way about many folks. For you see, it has been a long time since Christmas has truly been celebrated in a way to bring honor upon Christ of whom the day is to honor. God gave us His very best, but today, His Son's name cannot be mentioned in the schools and the work place. The nativity scenes telling the story of Jesus' birth are banned from public places. Christmas Carols can no longer be sung in many public places, because someone may be offended who does not understand that Christ and He alone came to save them from their sins.
Quite often, my wife, Barbara, and I watch the "Hallmark Hall of Fame" movies. These are normally very good, but I am always intrigued by the Hallmark slogan, "When you care enough to send the very best." That company has been providing a product to the world they still insist is the very best of which most would agree.
As I think of the words of the slogan, my mind turns to Christmas and I ask, "How many of us buy gifts wanting to give the very best or do we have the attitude, ‘I just need to purchase something to fill the requirement’?" We certainly do not have unlimited resources when shopping for Christmas but do think about getting the very best we can for the persons for whom we are shopping?
Christians around the world need to rally around our Lord Jesus and lift His name to its rightful place. There is no Christmas without Christ. God gave His very best when He sent Jesus to earth to save His people. As we think of what we are going to give this Christmas, let's first give our love that means more than anything else. Then, if we can, let us give a token of that love in the form of a gift. It may not be the most expensive, but it is not the price but the spirit in which it is given. Thank God for Christmas!