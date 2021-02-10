COLUMN: We never know where God is leading us

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:
he leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul:
he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness
for his name's sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil: for thou art with me;
thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Psalm 23:1-4
In this Psalm, by King David, we find that God leads us while supplying our physical and spiritual needs. He often uses other people to meet those needs in our lives. Quite often we are placed where we can appreciate how God uses others to do His will in helping others. We are helped by them and we have the privilege to encourage these angels (literally messengers) of God in their heavenly calling.
A case in point is that after being treated at Atrium Northeast in Concord, for Covid-19, I was transferred to a Rehab center in Hendersonville, NC until space was available locally. During this time, I learned a great deal about this virus and the people who were fighting for their lives. I also learned how God uses people to meet those needs.
One thing I learned is that there are often more patients than the staff is able to handle, especially in managing Covid-19 cases. Nursing facilities have a difficult time, finding enough care partners who are willing to put their lives on the line to treat Covid-19 patients. While I was in Hendersonville, the number of cases spiked, resulting in filling the unit to capacity. One evening, as I was in my room, I heard new people being brought into the unit. I heard many of them call out for help. All I could do was pray that the Lord wound intervene. I saw God uses the nursing staff, to answer my prayers.
One nursing supervisor stayed over her shift into the next day. She had compassion like no one I had ever seen. A nursing assistant (CNA) named Perry was always available. He was studying to be a nurse, but his love for the patients was genuine and obvious. Sonya, a staff member from El Salvador, always had a smile and was an encourager. One of the ladies who cleaned my room, would do anything to help. She always had a smile. My roommate, Harold, was a doctor from somewhere in the Northeast. He did not talk much but wanted to be a friend. We knew very little about each other but became friends and were there for each other. Each of these people, were used by God to provide for my needs and the needs of others.
I did not like my stay at that facility because it was so far from home. But I knew my Lord led me there to teach me about love for one for another. When others are hurting, it hurts our Lord and ought to hurt us as well. He taught us to love our neighbor as ourselves, but we can only do that when we love Him. After all Jesus said the greatest commandment was to Love Him with all our heart and to love our neighbors as our selves. (Matthew 22:38-39)