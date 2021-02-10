COLUMN: We never know where God is leading us

One thing I learned is that there are often more patients than the staff is able to handle, especially in managing Covid-19 cases. Nursing facilities have a difficult time, finding enough care partners who are willing to put their lives on the line to treat Covid-19 patients. While I was in Hendersonville, the number of cases spiked, resulting in filling the unit to capacity. One evening, as I was in my room, I heard new people being brought into the unit. I heard many of them call out for help. All I could do was pray that the Lord wound intervene. I saw God uses the nursing staff, to answer my prayers.

One nursing supervisor stayed over her shift into the next day. She had compassion like no one I had ever seen. A nursing assistant (CNA) named Perry was always available. He was studying to be a nurse, but his love for the patients was genuine and obvious. Sonya, a staff member from El Salvador, always had a smile and was an encourager. One of the ladies who cleaned my room, would do anything to help. She always had a smile. My roommate, Harold, was a doctor from somewhere in the Northeast. He did not talk much but wanted to be a friend. We knew very little about each other but became friends and were there for each other. Each of these people, were used by God to provide for my needs and the needs of others.

I did not like my stay at that facility because it was so far from home. But I knew my Lord led me there to teach me about love for one for another. When others are hurting, it hurts our Lord and ought to hurt us as well. He taught us to love our neighbor as ourselves, but we can only do that when we love Him. After all Jesus said the greatest commandment was to Love Him with all our heart and to love our neighbors as our selves. (Matthew 22:38-39)