COLUMN: What is faith?

Christians are not born with faith. We cannot buy it or learn it from a textbook. Yet, the author of the Book of Hebrews tells us “But without faith it is impossible to please Him (God), for he who comes to God must believe that He is and, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” Hebrews. 11:6, (NKJV). Since we can only come to know Jesus and be saved through faith, it is imperative that we understand as much as we can about faith.
I would like to refer you to Hebrews 11, the faith chapter, to demonstrate the ingredients of faith. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews. 11:1, (NKJV).
Substance is the first ingredient of faith. It really means to stand under, to support. Faith to a Christian is what a foundation is to a house. It gives confidence or assurance that we will stand. We could say: "Faith is the confidence of things hoped for”. Dr. A.T. Robertson translates "substance" as "title deed". What is the "Title Deed" of faith? It is the Word of God. If your faith does not rest on the Word of God, it is not biblical faith at all. Our faith must rest upon what God says.
The unsaved world does not understand true Biblical faith. Why? Because it sees so little faith in action in the life of Christians today. One opponent of the church has defined faith as the illogical belief in the occurrence of the impossible. The world fails to realize our faith is only as good as its object, and the object is Jesus Christ, revealed in God’s word. Faith is not a good feeling that we manufacture. It is our total response to what God has said in His Word about Jesus.
Faith, therefore, is not something mysterious at all - it is that which looks to the Lord Jesus Christ. Charles Haddon Spurgeon said: "It is not thy hold on Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not thy joy in Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not even thy faith in Christ that saves thee, though that be the instrument. It is Christ's blood and merit. "Where is our faith? Is its substance the Lord Jesus Christ as revealed in Scripture.
The second ingredient is "evidence" which simply means "conviction of things not seen". This is the inward conviction from God that what He has promised, He will perform. The presence of God-given faith in one's heart is conviction enough that God keeps His Word.
The best explanation that I have for conviction in faith, is just knowing. You say that does not make sense, but it does to me. I just know that I have staked my life on the truth that God is going to do what He says He is going to do. Simply, I just know it. D.L. Moody once said: "If all the time that I have spent praying for faith was put together it would be months.” He thought that someday faith was going to come down and strike him like lightning. But faith did not come. One day while reading the tenth chapter of Romans he understood ‘So then faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God’. From that day forward when praying for faith, he opened his Bible and believed what it said.
I suggest that all of us stop looking for faith and turn our eyes to the Word of God. Yes, the substance of our faith is Jesus Christ. The Evidence of our faith is Jesus Christ. But Jesus is revealed in His word. We will become His witnesses when we truly believe God's Word and apply it in our lives. As we go each day, tell those about us what Jesus means to us. Our faith is grounded in trusting Jesus and on what He has told us in His Word.