COLUMN: What is faith?

Faith, therefore, is not something mysterious at all - it is that which looks to the Lord Jesus Christ. Charles Haddon Spurgeon said: "It is not thy hold on Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not thy joy in Christ that saves thee; it is Christ. It is not even thy faith in Christ that saves thee, though that be the instrument. It is Christ's blood and merit. "Where is our faith? Is its substance the Lord Jesus Christ as revealed in Scripture.

The second ingredient is "evidence" which simply means "conviction of things not seen". This is the inward conviction from God that what He has promised, He will perform. The presence of God-given faith in one's heart is conviction enough that God keeps His Word.

The best explanation that I have for conviction in faith, is just knowing. You say that does not make sense, but it does to me. I just know that I have staked my life on the truth that God is going to do what He says He is going to do. Simply, I just know it. D.L. Moody once said: "If all the time that I have spent praying for faith was put together it would be months.” He thought that someday faith was going to come down and strike him like lightning. But faith did not come. One day while reading the tenth chapter of Romans he understood ‘So then faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God’. From that day forward when praying for faith, he opened his Bible and believed what it said.