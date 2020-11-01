COLUMN: When God Forgives, He Forgets!

“He will again have compassion on us, and will subdue our iniquities. You will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea.” (Micah 7:19)
Several years ago, my home computer had been acting kind of crazy. It would reboot itself when I checked my email. At other times, it would just inexplicably crash or shut down.
I asked a friend about it. He told me that I had so many corrupt files on my hard drive that the operating system was getting confused. He recommended that I back up all my data and reformat my hard drive. In other words, remove the operating system, all of the programs, and re-install everything.
Even though it took most of a day to get it done, my friend’s advice produced a miracle. It works like a charm now. All of my problems have disappeared.
As I thought about my life as an unbeliever, I realized that I used to be just as confused as my computer. I had a state-of-the-art operating system, one that the God had given me, but it just wouldn’t work with a corrupt lifestyle. I didn’t know what to do. But I knew that if didn’t do something soon, I would also crash.
Thank God I had a friend who knew what was wrong with me. She helped me understand that God had not programmed me to live the kind of life I was living. She also said that the lifestyle choices I had made were killing me. The more I listened to her, the more sense she made.
I realized that hope was just a prayer away when she opened God’s word and showed me some verses. For the first time in my life, I saw myself in those words and understood that the answers to all my problems really were in the Bible. Indeed, I had finally found the owner’s manual.
Salvation is still the greatest miracle I have ever seen. I look in the mirror today and pretty much see the same man I saw 22 years ago. However, I am changed on the inside. Corruption has given way to righteousness. I am no longer confused about where life’s taking me. My operating system is now working the way that God intended it to work.
All those bad files that were making my computer do some crazy things are now gone. When I performed a clean install, they were replaced with good files. In fact, my computer doesn’t remember that it ever had even one corrupt file.
Salvation’s the same way. When God comes in, he replaces everything, too. He does a “clean install.” And guess what? He doesn’t remember one single sin. In fact, his word says that they’ve been forgotten just as if they’ve been cast into the deep, blue sea.
The point is this: If you know someone who is about to crash or whose life is heading down the wrong road, say something to them. Help them to understand that there are answers to life’s ills. Reassure them that there’s nothing wrong with their operating system. It’s working just as it is designed. However, it has a few bad files.
Let them know that there really are instructions available to repair their broken life. And tell them that if they will follow them, they, too, can one day look in the mirror and thank God for the greatest miracle of all.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!