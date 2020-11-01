COLUMN: When God Forgives, He Forgets!

I realized that hope was just a prayer away when she opened God’s word and showed me some verses. For the first time in my life, I saw myself in those words and understood that the answers to all my problems really were in the Bible. Indeed, I had finally found the owner’s manual.

Salvation is still the greatest miracle I have ever seen. I look in the mirror today and pretty much see the same man I saw 22 years ago. However, I am changed on the inside. Corruption has given way to righteousness. I am no longer confused about where life’s taking me. My operating system is now working the way that God intended it to work.

All those bad files that were making my computer do some crazy things are now gone. When I performed a clean install, they were replaced with good files. In fact, my computer doesn’t remember that it ever had even one corrupt file.

Salvation’s the same way. When God comes in, he replaces everything, too. He does a “clean install.” And guess what? He doesn’t remember one single sin. In fact, his word says that they’ve been forgotten just as if they’ve been cast into the deep, blue sea.