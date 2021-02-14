COLUMN: When God sends us where we don’t want to go

Nineteen job announcements later, I ended up in Georgia. It was 500 miles away from my family and 5½ hours away from anyone who loved me. At that time, I realized that God had me right where he wanted me. I had no other choice but to follow him. He was all I had!

Georgia was what I referred to as my “Isle of Patmos”. Patmos is a small island in the Aegean Sea where Rome sent its political exiles. The Apostle John’s mention of it in Revelation 1:9 probably means that he was a prisoner, having been sent there by Emperor Domitian in AD 95 for preaching the Gospel.

It was on Patmos where John wrote the Book of Revelation. And it was in Georgia where God first revealed to me the blessings that come when we are obedient to him.

God knew that if I was ever to grow and prosper as a Christian, he had to move me far away from the life I knew, not to mention the life that knew me. No one would have believed the change in me. But in Georgia, I didn’t have to convince anyone. All I had to do was to try to live the life to which I had been called.