COLUMN: When we stretch the limit

As we drive down the highway we see very few people driving within the speed limit. There are those who are the obvious speeders and most say, “Where are the highway patrolmen?” Not many would admit, we too are exceeding the speed but consider ourselves as driving within the 'limit of grace'. You know what I mean. It is the unwritten rule which the highway patrol supposedly allows a driver to exceed the limit without giving a ticket. Some interpret the rule as within four miles an hour over the posted speed and others say it nine miles an hour over the limit. However, all this is propaganda, and many have been shocked when they were charged while driving within these mystical speed parameters.
Unfortunately, people take the same approach when observing and applying God's Word. Some seem to think we can stretch the interpretation and application of God's Commandments. There is no better example than that of Jesus’ parable of Good Samaritan. Luke 10 tells us that a scribe, an expert in the law, asked “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus, as He often did, answered a question with a question, asking what is written in the Law? The man answered, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul and strength and with your mind. Love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus told Him he was right but to follow these commandments and have eternal life.
The scribe went on to ask, who is my neighbor? Jesus told him that wonderful story of the "Good Samaritan" about the man who was beaten on the road and left for dead. The Priest and Levite came and passed around him. They did not want anything to do with him. They had greater things to do. A Samaritan, who was hated by the Israelites stopped and helped him. Jesus asked, “Who was the real neighbor? The scribe answered, “The one who showed mercy”. Jesus told him he was correct and to go and do the same.
Jesus taught the greatest of all the commandments was to love God with all our hearts, soul and mind. He also said the second greatest commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself. Folks, though these are the greatest of the commandments I think most would agree we violate them every day. We still have the same prejudices we are against people of other colors, people who speak other languages, the poor and dejected. The target is anyone who is different.
Rather than help others we often stand off as those in the story of the Good Samaritan, afraid to get involved. Jesus taught us by example to get out of our comfort zone and touch someone today who is in need. We cannot truly love from the heights of our “ivory towers”. People really do not truly love until they show their love through their actions. AT&T once used the advertising slogan, “Reach out and Touch Someone”. Why not follow that advice by helping someone who is in need now.
