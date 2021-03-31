COLUMN: When we stretch the limit

As we drive down the highway, we see very few people driving within the speed limit. There are those who are the obvious speeders and most say, “Where are the highway patrolmen?” Not many would admit, we too are exceeding the posted speed limit but consider ourselves as driving within the 'limit of grace'. You know what I mean. It is the unwritten rule which the highway patrol supposedly allows a driver to exceed the limit without giving a ticket. Some interpret the rule as within four miles an hour over the posted speed and to others it nine miles an hour over the limit. However, all this is propaganda, and many have been shocked when they were charged while driving within these mystical speed parameters.

Unfortunately, people take the same approach when observing and applying God's Word. Some seem to think we can stretch the interpretation and application of God's Commandments. There is no better example than that of Jesus’ parable of Good Samaritan. Luke 10 tells us that a scribe, an expert in the law, asked “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus, as He often did, answered a question with a question, asking what is written in the Law? The man answered, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul and strength and with your mind. Love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus told Him he was right but to follow these commandments and have eternal life.