COLUMN: Why do Christians have to suffer?

“Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge him. As surely as the sun rises, he will appear; he will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.” (Hosea 6:3)

The one Christian promise that I don’t particularly like is the fact that Christian living includes its share of suffering. But that’s exactly what Jesus promised us when He said, “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me". (Mark 8:34)

Mature Christians cling to those words during dark times in their lives. It’s not so much that misery loves company, but rather that they realize that the crosses they will be asked to bear will bring deeper spiritual growth.

Well, that all makes sense until the next cross appears in my life. That’s when the devil works overtime to make sure I lose my perspective and forget that the battle has already been won and victory is at hand. Satan likes to spin his lie because he knows the truth: Suffering offers us the chance to get to know the Lord in ways pain-free living can never provide. Is it any wonder why Paul once said, "Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes"? (Ephesians 6:11)