COLUMN: You can’t ‘work’ on salvation

“No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him.” (John 6:44)
A friend of mine and I were talking the other day about life in general. I have been concerned for quite some time about his soul, but I was afraid to ask him for fear that the question would divide us. I kept telling myself that I could do more good by trying to show him a godly lifestyle than I ever could by popping the question and driving him away.
A recent telephone call from another friend suggested that I might be wrong. I knew his health was failing, but I didn’t know about the chronic bouts of depression and the thoughts of suicide. It was no longer just a question for which the answer could wait. I needed to know which choice he had made, if any.
As God would have it, the opportunity presented itself. He told me how much he admired me for the stand I take for Jesus. We chatted a little bit about his life, particularly the trials and tribulations that he was facing. “Is your heart right with the Lord,” I asked. “No, but I’m working on it,” he replied.
His response encouraged me. “Well,” I thought to myself, “God is working on him.”
Since then, I have realized that I was wrong to assume that he’s under any measure of conviction. He didn’t say God was working on him. He said, “I’m working on it.”
I don’t understand how conviction manifests itself in everyone’s life, but I know that for many of us, it will not come our way until we understand that we have no control whatsoever. The ultimate lasting solutions to the problems we confront depend solely on God. “My fruit is better than fine gold; what I yield surpasses choice silver.” (Proverbs 8:19)
The most common misunderstanding among non-Christians is that they have enough time left on the clock to put off salvation. But that’s not true. In fact, the Bible says, “Now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2) And Jesus said it even more plainly in the form of a parable: “Once the owner of the house gets up and closes the door, you will stand outside knocking and pleading, 'Sir, open the door for us.' But he will answer, 'I don't know you or where you come from.'” (Luke 13:25)
So the truth is that none of us has the luxury of time to wait on salvation. God’s word is clear: It may not be around when we want it, not to mention the fact that there’s nothing we can ever do to earn it.
I asked my wife the other night what she would do about the situation. “I don’t know,” she replied, “but I sure wouldn’t want to be standing in line when the Lord sends him to hell and have him look at me and say, “Why didn’t you tell me?”
I hate to leave you hanging, but I’m honestly not sure exactly what I plan to do. I could tell you I’m praying about it, and I am. But I’ve got a strange feeling God’s not going to let me leave it there. Nope. He’s not through using me yet.
I do know that I can’t write about Jesus to this one because he doesn’t read my column. I guess I’m going to have to lay the plan out in front of him and see if we can have a little talk with Jesus.
