COLUMN: You can’t ‘work’ on salvation

I don’t understand how conviction manifests itself in everyone’s life, but I know that for many of us, it will not come our way until we understand that we have no control whatsoever. The ultimate lasting solutions to the problems we confront depend solely on God. “My fruit is better than fine gold; what I yield surpasses choice silver.” (Proverbs 8:19)

The most common misunderstanding among non-Christians is that they have enough time left on the clock to put off salvation. But that’s not true. In fact, the Bible says, “Now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2) And Jesus said it even more plainly in the form of a parable: “Once the owner of the house gets up and closes the door, you will stand outside knocking and pleading, 'Sir, open the door for us.' But he will answer, 'I don't know you or where you come from.'” (Luke 13:25)

So the truth is that none of us has the luxury of time to wait on salvation. God’s word is clear: It may not be around when we want it, not to mention the fact that there’s nothing we can ever do to earn it.