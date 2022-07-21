Coming soon: Cabarrus property tax bills

CONCORD – Municipal and County real estate and personal property tax bills are being mailed beginning July 20, and officials are reminding property owners of the MyCabCo payment option, which now features the ability to register for paperless billing.

Tax bills go to property owners listed on tax records as of Jan. 1, 2022. Taxes are based on the January 2022 assessed value of property and property tax rates set by County and municipal officials in June.

MyCabCo allows users to create a single, secure wallet that stores all their payment, profile and transaction information in one place. From there, users can set up alerts and keep track of their receipts.

The service also features:

• An easy-to-follow chat-style walkthrough for simplified payment

• A shopping cart that helps you save on service fees by paying multiple bills at once

• The ability to make partial payments, which can help users schedule and budget over a longer period of time.

• The ability to register and save properties for even easier payment steps next year

E-billing is also now available through MyCabCo, which allows taxpayers to receive and pay tax bills through their MyCabCo account.

The free myCabCo app can be downloaded on the Apple and Android app stores. The service is also accessible through desktop and mobile devices at myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us.

This year’s tax bills maintain the County ad valorem tax rate of 74 cents per $100 of property value. For owners of a $210,000 house (the average single-family home value in Cabarrus), that equates to $1,554 a year in County property tax.

Bills are payable when received and indicate a due date of Sept. 1, 2022. If payment is made after Jan. 5, 2023, property owners are subject to interest charges, collections action and/or tax foreclosure.

To ease the financial burden of paying annual real estate or personal property tax at one time, the County’s tax collections department will work with taxpayers throughout the year on payment plans that pay the bill in full by the delinquent date. The taxpayer is responsible for contacting the collections office to request the payment plan option.

Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax can be paid in the following ways:

• Via the myCabCo website (myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us) or app using a credit or debit card

• By mail using the envelope and coupon provided with the bills

• In person at the Cabarrus County Tax Collections office at the Government Center, 65 Church St. S, Concord

For questions or online payment assistance, call the Cabarrus County Tax Collector at 704-920-2119 or email taxinfo@cabarruscounty.us.