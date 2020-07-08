Communities of Faith and COVID-19: What might the future hold?

The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and the end is not in sight. Many local congregations in Cabarrus County are still closed for worship inside, small group meetings, and fellowship meals. While a few congregations are slowly opening indoors with some safety measures, others are simply waiting. One church in our area has already decided not to open until January 2021.
No one can predict when it will be safe to gather again inside. Reopening congregations in the same ways we did before the pandemic will be slow at best and more probably never again. The year 2020 will be remembered as a major turning point in “how we do church.”
What is the future of our faith communities after this pandemic is past? The simple answer: no one knows. Almost certainly, however, communities of faith will be different.
More questions than answers
Questions abound. Will the same number of people return for worship inside, or will people decide that online services fulfill their spiritual needs just as well?
Will folks with pre-existing conditions and the elderly fear returning to houses of worship, or will they be among the first to return? For many of our older adults, the people most at risk, weekly worship is the most socially engaging time of the week.
Will the habit of regular attendance be lost, especially when live sports return on television? Instead of attending every week, maybe just once a month may do.
Will communities of faith be financially viable? A recent study indicated that 39% of all congregations had less than three months of financial reserves before this crisis. In some cases, staff have not been paid and bills have been delayed.
Are the days of hot dog sales and annual BBQs over? Congregations that depended on these sources of income will need to realign budgets.
Will all the clergy and staff return to work? Some churches have laid off staff and reduced salaries. Is church work still a viable vocation?
What will indoor worship look like? How long will congregations enforce social distancing? Some people will not return to any congregation that is “full” and migrate to worship spaces where people sit further apart.
Will the denominations and associations that depend on regular contributions from individual churches see a decline in income and ability to serve? That answer is clear: yes.
Probable changes ahead
Online services will continue and become a primary avenue to share the Gospel. Pastors, musicians, and other leaders have learned much about social media technology in the past few months. Many congregations will offer online experiences long after the physical church doors are open again.
Creative use of social media will expand. Some of the most effective communication during this time has been the fireside/office video chats of leaders with their congregations. Versus a newsletter or email, a midweek update about what is happening and what to expect has proven to be a superior way to stay in contact.
Websites are essential. Websites and Facebook pages have become the new front doors of faith communities. Churches are connecting with people they have never met in person but who have been joining in worship and Bible study.
WIFI and a strong internet band width are essential in religious facilities. Smart phones are replacing Sunday bulletins. WIFI routers are more essential than coffee stations.
“Geeks” with social media skills, both paid and volunteer, are indispensable. Church bulletins and newsletters will decline in value as digital posts become more important. Social media staff have become more important than church secretaries.
Online giving has saved many congregations. Folks are contributing through different digital platforms. To the surprise of many, financial giving through the internet has increased. Giving apps are replacing offering plates.
When one enters a sanctuary, instead of a handshake, smile, bulletin, and invitation to sit with friends, expect to receive a facemask, hand sanitizer, and directions about where to sit.
Easter and Christmas services with full houses are a thing of the past. On a weekly basis, people will sit further apart, wear masks, and wave but not touch their neighbors. On Sundays and holy days, expect a larger variety of services at multiple times.
Future viability
My estimate is that there are currently up to 400 congregations in Cabarrus County. That number will be going down. As people watch other congregations online and discover other ways and places to honor God, we will see a realignment of where folks worship God.
All congregations will all be smaller. Pay increases will be non-existent or small. Staff will be reduced. The people who remain will be more committed and faithful. The people at the edges will drop away. Small groups such as Bible studies and Sunday School classes will shed the fat and keep the muscle.
Some local congregation received federal “PPE loans” to bridge the initial costs of the pandemic. But such loans, controversial among some people, were a one-time change in church-state relations and not a fix. Such a transfer will probably never happen again.
When the pandemic began, six area congregations were meeting in our public schools. Most of these had no physical presence and will be closed until schools reopen, hopefully in August. Will all those congregations reopen?
Many of our independent congregations have been meeting in small buildings with part-time clergy. How long can they go without contributions to pay utilities and other essential costs?
Our store-front congregations have monthly rental payments. While commercial property is now less expensive, how long will property owners forgive these congregations before the rent is due?
Some of our larger congregations depend on large crowds of people in expansive rooms. The dynamic of worship changes when half of the seats are empty. You can turn up the volume but cannot replace the energy of many people. What happens in those large auditoriums?
Small, family congregations may survive quite well. They had minimal budgets and owned their own facilities. No one wants to let the church cemetery next door go untended.
Regarding missions, we are discovering anew which missions best provide for the needs of the people most hurt in this crisis, especially the poor and marginalized in our own community. Understandably but unfortunately, less money will be spent on missions outside our area and beyond our nation.
Music ministries and choirs will change. Hymn singing, praise teams, and choir rehearsals and anthems will all look different.
Childcare and youth programs will all change. Look for fewer gatherings with children and youth close together. Preschools will open, but with fewer children and cleaner rooms.
Summary
Ten years from now, communities of faith will look back at 2020 and recognize this period as a time of radical reformation. People may remember how we used to gather for prayer and fellowship before COVID-19 and wonder why we did things that way. We will then celebrate the new ways of ministry that arose.
Andy Langford is a member of the Concord City Council. He is a former pastor at Central United Methodist Church and has been visiting many local congregations to discover the richness of Cabarrus County’s places of faith.
