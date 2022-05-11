Concordia Lutheran Church celebrates 140th Anniversary

Members of Concordia Lutheran Church will celebrate the 140th anniversary of the church Sunday, May 15.

The event will include a special worship service at 1l a.m. conducted by church pastor, Rev. Kenneth Reed, Jr. Vinnie Duncan will present an “Historical Remembrance” with memories from several church members. Concordia choirs will provide beautiful music and sing favorite hymns. A covered dish lunch will follow the service.

In the summer of 1881, the Rev. William Alonzo Lutz, a missionary-minded young pastor of St. Enoch Lutheran Church, Enochville, began a preaching-teaching mission in a grove of trees across the road from the present church. Interested people built a “brush arbor'' and from this, Concordia Lutheran Church was organized. Members of the church secured a building site, cut logs, sawed lumber, and built the church themselves.

On April 29, 1882 they laid the cornerstone on a 50’ X 70’ wood frame church building. There were 81 charter members.

On Sunday morning, March 1, 1942, the church building was destroyed by fire. The members met under the trees and immediately began plans to rebuild the church. On May 9, 1943, a dedication service of the new church was held. Concordia’s ministries continued to grow and during the next 80 years three buildings were added to accommodate Sunday School Classes and youth activities, and a new Family Life Center was added in 2003.

Concordia serves the community with numerous outreach programs and community events including the “Love Thy Neighbor” event, “Feed the Hunger” meal pack-a-thon, Health and Wellness Programs, community worship services, youth programs, and a host of other faith based family activities.

Concordia Lutheran Church is located at 185 Concordia Church Road, just off Hwy 152 in the Atwell Fire Department Community.