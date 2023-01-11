DON AND STEVE DAVIS: When we speak of faith

During my years of ministry, I was able to lead teams to the Mountain Marketplace Mission in Webster Springs, West Virginia. Each time I have visited the mission I went away knowing that I have seen faith in action in the lives of Gary and Lily Melton who dedicated their lives to sharing the gospel and feeding the needy people who are in need.

When Gary and Lily led the ministry, they would use their own social security monies to buy food items from the local IGA Grocery Store to keep the feeding line going.

I can still hear Gary pray that God would send food from the east, the west, the north, the south and the sky. Each time God would put it on someone’s heart somewhere to send canned food, fresh produce, or money to buy them. I have seen them receive over a thousand bushels of peaches and apples and get them delivered to those in need before they could spoil.

Gary and Lily were faithful servants of the Lord who believed Jesus when he said, “ask and it will be given to you.” (Matthew 7:7 NKJV)

I often wondered what the church could do, if its people would have the faith to simply believe God and ask for what we needed to minister to the needs of people in our community. Too often I have heard people in the church say, we are too small to be effective.

Or they would say, we are too old to do anything. When I hear them say that I wish I could let them see Gary and Lily two senior adults who trusted God and as a result they ministered to the needs of people in 4-5 counties.

God still answers prayers, and He still specializes in using small and weak people to fulfill his purposes. We just need to believe God, discover the needs around us, and ask God how can we meet those needs to provide opportunities to share Jesus.