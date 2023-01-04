DON and STEVE DAVIS: Your faith is like gold

COMMITMENT

Ben Franklin wrote in “Poor Richard’s Almanac” "There are no gains without pains". I can agree with him but from a spiritual standpoint those pains turn to sheer joy.

The Apostle Peter wrote “In this you greatly rejoice though now for a little while, if need be, you have been grieved by various trials. That the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ, whom having not seen you love. Though now you do not see Him, yet believing, you rejoice with joy inexpressible and full of glory” (1Pet. 1:6-8, NKJV).

If gold could talk, it would tell you that it would not want to go into the fire. Fire is painful. Anyone who has burned their hand on a hot stove can well attest. But for gold, fire purifies and makes it more valuable because all the impurities are burned away leaving pure gold.

Our faith is the same as gold. Faith put through the fire makes it better. As Andre Crouch wrote, in his song Trough It All, “For if I’d never had a problem, I would never know God could solve them, I’d never know what faith in God could do.” Going through problems, trials and sufferings strengthens our faith.

As we start a new year, we do not know what it will hold for each of us. More than likely, a new year will bring a new pain into your life. This pain may come from a relationship, finances, employment, health, or any number of sources. It is easy to look at God through our problems and ask, “God do you still love me?” I challenge you to make a commitment now to look at your problem through God. When you do, you will know that God still loves you and that He has allowed this struggle to make your faith grow stronger.

Your faith will result in praise and honor to your savior, who suffered to the cross to bring you salvation. When you see Him then, you will be able to say as the Apostle Paul, “the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared to with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” (Romans 8:18 NKJV)