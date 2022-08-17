DON DAVIS: A clear case of insubordination

In 1973 as a deacon in the First Southern Baptist Church of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, I ministered to a number of families, the majority of which were military. All the armed services were represented with a few civilian families. Though our pastor was not military most of his ministry was to the military. Thus, our church was run much like a military organization. It was not by accident the outside of the church building was painted pink, the same color as Tripler Army Hospital.

The deacons never knew what they would be asked to do. A good example was at 6 a.m. one morning the wife of one of the sailors, Blanche, called asking that I sit with her during the court-martial proceedings for her husband. I had learned Carl had been dismissed from duty on his submarine but never dreamed I would be asked to attend a general court-martial, the highest level of court in the military.

Carl was not a member of our church, and although I can’t remember him attending except for maybe one of the children’s programs, Blanche and the older children had become members. After recovering from the shock of the request I knew I must go to support Blanche. In my Air Force dress uniform, I met Blanche at Pearl Harbor Naval Base and sat with her through the complete proceedings.

It did not take long for the court to determine it was a clear case of insubordination. Carl had refused to clear the deck of the ship contrary to the orders of his commander. Carl’s only defense was that the order was asinine in that the crew had always been able to remain on the deck while the submarine approached the port. The crew sided with Carl that the Commander’s actions were inconsistent, and his behavior had been questionable on the complete cruise. None of this made a difference. Carl’s sentence was reduction of one pay grade, he was stripped of his Dolphins (diver status) which caused him to lose money, and immediate transfer to an aircraft carrier based in the Philippines.

I wonder how many people have been insubordinate when God calls us to do something and suffered the consequences. The Old Testament Prophet Jonah probably is the worst case of insubordination in the Bible. God wanted Jonah to warn the people of Nineveh of their destruction if they did not turn to Him. Those who have read the story know Jonah not only did not go to Nineveh, but he intentionally went the opposite direction. Though the prophet was not taken to court the indication was received from God he had not followed his direction. First, there was a great storm and Jonah was determined to be the cause. Therefore, he was thrown overboard, but was saved by being swallowed by a whale or great fish. While inside the fish he confessed his wrong doings. God caused the fish to spew him up on dry land. Although Jonah was not happy with God saving the people of Nineveh, he went and warned their leaders of the impending doom as God directed him to do.

My friend, Carl, made a dreadful mistake for any military person, but after the incident he changed. He finished his career in the Navy doing something different from his passion (diving) but retired in good standing. He later became a Christian and serves God in his church. I have not seen Carl in years, but today I know he would say, God was with him and carried him through the bad times to prepare for his work.