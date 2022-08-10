DON DAVIS: A note from Mom to the children

When parents get ready to leave this world, they often leave notes to their children to help guide them until they see them again in heaven. Although some fathers prepare such notes it is more apt that mothers will leave words of goodbye and encouragement. Many years ago, the children of a member of my church shared their mother’s note with me. With their permission I read it at her memorial service. As you can see I did not have much trouble coming up with the right words to say. This mother says it all in her note titled, “Letter to my Children.”

I married your dad in 1932. We had a wonderful daughter and three wonderful boys. I’m so proud of you and your families. You have been so good to me. I wish I could have done more for you all. I’m proud of my grandchildren… tell them I love them and they are precious to me.

Please stay close to each other. Visit and love one another. Take care of each other and most of all Love the Lord. Live for Him because He’s the Best Friend you will have. Read your Bible, go to church, and pay your tithe.

I haven’t been a perfect mother, but one thing your Dad and I did was to love and provide the best we could for you. Your trouble was our trouble, your joy was our joy. Good times and bad times we stuck together.

I thank God He allowed me the privilege of having such a loving family. I can leave this life peaceful and secure knowing there is a wonderful place called heaven that I’m going to be with my Savior and I’m hoping to meet your Dad there.

Love, Mother.

I pray you can vividly see the love of a mother for her children and their families. There is no question as to this mother’s strong allegiance to the Lord Jesus Christ and wanted everyone who follows her to know Him as she knew Him.

I have never heard a more powerful testimony or sermon for our Lord. She included all the ingredients for life here below and for the hereafter. Jesus said, “I have come that you may have life and have it more abundantly.” She wanted her kids to live for Jesus every day. She knew true happiness only comes by having a personal relationship with the Lord.

She did not leave her children asking where Mom has gone. She makes it clear her destination was heaven. God has assured us all when He told Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life. He that believes in me though he were dead yet shall he live. And whosoever lives and he believes shall never die. Do you believe this Martha?

This loving mother answered that question with a yes, she is in heaven. How will you answer that question? I pray each parent who reads her note will take time to prepare such a message to their children.