DON DAVIS: Agreeing on the important things

During Barbara and my 14 mission trips to South Africa it was apparent our countries are similar in many ways including speaking English. Nonetheless, we identified many distinct differences. For instance, they drive on the left side of the road while we think the right side is correct. A pick-up truck is called a “bakkie”. We drive vans and they drive a “combi”.

After their main dinner they will have pudding which we call dessert. Pudding can be cake, ice cream or fresh or canned fruit. In most cases these are topped with delicious custard which we would refer to as pudding.

Almost every morning at breakfast American visitors ask that our dear South African friends pass the jelly. They simply laugh and pass the jam. The reason they are amused is that jelly is jello in their country. They get another chuckle when we tell them “peanut butter and jelly” sandwiches are favorites to us. Their minds immediately imagine us spreading peanut butter and jello on bread.

As you see some of their words are not the same as ours. Also, a few Bible and church words are spoken differently like saying Isaiah with the emphasis on the “I” rather than the “a’s”. When I preach and refer to their pastor, rather than “pasta” I get some looks that say, “What did he say?” Otherwise, they are people of the Word and thrive to know more. They take notes and their minds are like sponges. For you see, most of the church people I have met in South Africa want to know God’s Word and spend much time in it. My wife, Barbara and I are amazed at how much these wonderful people know about our Lord.

My point is that we may not agree on the correct word for a vehicle or food product, but when it comes to our Lord Jesus Christ we agree. I have heard many of their ministers preach the Word and have never found one who did not love it and want to expound on it so that people may come to know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Their average church member is dedicated and is seeking to learn more about our Lord.

As well, they are dedicated to God’s church. On a typical Sunday they have more people in attendance than is on their church roll. On the other hand, when our churches have 50 percent of our church roll in attendance, we think it is a major accomplishment.

God is still working through His churches in South Africa. I thank God for letting us see what He was doing in that beautiful country. If you would like to visit South Africa and work with some of the churches, I am sure the local Cabarrus Baptist Association could provide you with contacts. The pastors over there would love to have you work with them.