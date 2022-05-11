DON DAVIS: Always remember God will see you through

One day while exercising at a Physical Fitness Center I asked one of the newer participants how he was doing. He said, "To tell you the truth, it is about to kill me.” His comments brought back memories of when I entered the Cardiac Rehab Program in 1998. There were days I did not know if I could get through it all. Although previously I had prided myself in being in pretty good shape physically, the heart attack and the cancer treatment had set me back. My complete physical, mental and spiritual condition needed to be restored. I needed a miracle.

The most important thing I learned about recovery from a serious illness you have to have patience which is a "Fruit of the Spirit" and is evidently one of the hardest to master. It is of utmost importance to depend upon God and let Him take control rather than trying to do it ourselves.

Remember the story in the Old Testament how God brought down the wall of the city of Jericho. (I say God, because we often sing about how Joshua fought the battle of Jericho and the wall came tumbling down.) If you examine the story carefully the wall did not come down immediately when the children of Israel approached the wall. Instead, God gave Joshua an explicit plan to have the people walk around the wall for seven days. On the seventh day, God brought the wall down. This only happened because Joshua was careful to follow God's instructions. So, it took patience and a plan devised by God to get the job done.

Early in my treatment I too wanted a quick recovery, but ended up with some setbacks. There is no doubt I was trusting God but wanted it done too fast. Then, my wife, Barbara and I decided to pray while taking it easy and letting God have His will. The passage, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him. And He shall direct your paths" (Prov. 3:5-6, NKJV) became an almost daily hallmark in my personal vocabulary.

I was also directed to the verse in 2 Corinthians 12:9 where Jesus spoke to the Apostle Paul, "My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness." There was no doubt in my mind, if God's grace was good for Paul, it was good enough for me.

None of this came easy and I must say the staff at the Physical Fitness Center was a "God send". They put us through what we needed to strengthen our bodies as well as build confidence in us. These professionals were called to their careers by God and the love and mercy they displayed came from Him.

I admit it is not easy to recover when you have been knocked on your rear. Nevertheless, it becomes easier and even bearable when you let the great Physician, Christ Jesus and His Staff take over. Jesus never fails.