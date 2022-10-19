DON DAVIS: An abundance of blessings are waiting

Years ago, my wife, Barbara and I visited the Longaberger Homestead in Dresden, Ohio. This complex included a giant basket manufacturing facility and at the time had 1,000 employees that produced 35,000 baskets a day. Included of course is a large shopping center that had almost every novelty item.

It was a gift shopper's dream. Nonetheless, the exclusive products manufactured are wood woven baskets of all types that are shipped almost everywhere imaginable. Longaberger baskets are world renown because each are handcrafted by hand one maple splitter at the time.

Just outside the shopping area is a large basket filled with giant apples. Visitors with cameras were constantly taking photos of their friends and loved ones with the gigantic apple basket in the background.

As I stood amazed at the size of this basket structure, I thought about how God is constantly filling our baskets with blessings much more valuable than apples. We can remember the story when the followers of Jesus did not have anything to eat; Jesus took two fishes and five barley loaves and fed at least five thousand people.

God's gifts are bountiful for when the feeding was completed there were twelve baskets left over. We can truthfully say God provides for our needs rather than our wants. For those who truly know Him and trust Him know He always provides more than enough.

In the Book of Malachi, we find the command for returning a portion of what we earn unto the Lord. The Lord said, “Return unto me, and I will return unto you.” He went on to say, “Bring you all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this, ‘says the Lord Almighty’ and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that you will not have room enough for it.” Am I saying God gives in proportion to what we give to him? My answer is that God’s Word says we will receive even more.

Then of course the question is “How about those who cannot give.” The Bible says, “Jesus saw the rich putting their gifts into the temple treasury. He also saw a poor widow put in two small copper coins. “I tell you the truth.” He said, “This poor woman has put in more than all the others. All of these gave their gifts out of their wealth; but she out of the poverty put in all she had to live on.”

Yes, we should give in proportion to what God has given to us. If we give much, we can expect the same. Likewise, if our giving is small, we can expect a small return in blessings. I also believe we should make equal sacrifices and not necessarily equal gifts. Giving to God should always be equal giving based on what we have.