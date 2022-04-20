Don Davis: Anger normally leads to destruction

Have you ever made a fool of yourself in front of your children? I remember when we lived in Montgomery, Alabama, I became upset with one of our children for getting angry and throwing something. Donald, Gail and Steve circled about while I attempted to teach them that they could not vent their anger by slamming doors or throwing things. To get their attention I turned to the clothes hamper and kicked it. I had no clue the hamper was so fragile that my foot would go through it with my shoe caught inside. I could not help but laugh with them. I may have taught them a lesson in anger, but it cost me a perfectly good hamper.

Jesus taught by example, but He never let His emotions get in the way. He did not ask His disciples to do something He would not do. He instructed the disciples to go and spread the “Good News” of His coming while teaching by example. Jesus witnessed to the Samaritan woman at the well. He told her everything she had done, offered her living water for which she would never thirst. She returned to her people and brought crowds to hear His teaching.

You may ask about the incident where Jesus cleared the temple of the merchants’ selling goods in God’s house. When we closely examine the scripture, we find His actions were not a response of anger, but to teach the people to adhere to the Word of God.

The night Jesus was arrested He prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane had expected His disciples to do the same. Instead, they went to sleep and was scolded for sleeping when they should have been praying. A short time later when Jesus was arrested, He taught Peter to not use violence, but to follow the will of the Father in Heaven.

Through experience we know we are to control our temper. Some say to me, I get my temper from my daddy. For you see when we become one of God’s children the Bible says, “Therefore, if anyone be in Christ, he is a new creation: old things have passed away; behold, all things become new” (2 Cor. 5:17, NKJV). The new person still has their temper but if we yield to God’s Holy Spirit, He will help us to overcome the sin. When we say we can’t, we are saying God cannot do it.

Some people brag about their temper because they do not want to rid themselves of it. I personally had to give my temper to Christ asking Him to help me to control it. Yes, all of us get angry at times, but Jesus said to be angry and not sin. We are normal and certain things are going to set us off. However, if we will stop and give the anger to Christ, He will take it from us. Jesus was angry for the right reason. Can we say the same thing?