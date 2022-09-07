DON DAVIS: Are we limiting the meaning of God's word?

For years as a Christian, I never heard many believers say that they did not believe certain parts of the Bible, because it did not fit into their intelligence level. Of course, there have been different interpretations of some scriptures based on their church denomination.

Basically, I do not understand why and how God may have performed miracles, but I have sense enough to not question the Bible which I take to be God’s Word to man is sacred above any man’s personal opinion.

Some examples I offer for us to consider: One day I was discussing the Bible with two of my young co-ministers at a church that we were serving. Somehow, the subject of whether the creation was actually seven days as is currently known as being 24 hours in a day (Genesis 1 and 2). One of them had just completed seminary where there were differences in opinion on the subject. The decenters believed that back at the time of the creation a year may have meant a longer period of time, thus giving credence that Moses who wrote the Book of Genesis was not referring to a 24-hour day but maybe years of time.

Some of us have gotten smart with a highway patrolman and said things that we should have not. The only ticket for which I have been charged for speeding was when I changed tire sizes on my car but did not realize speedometer needed calibrating to be compatible with the new tire size. Unfortunately, a few weekends later my family and I were traveling in South Carolina and at that time there was a rumor that the highway patrol was harder on North Carolina drivers than the ones from their state. When I was stopped my speedometer was indicating I was driving 55 MPH or below, but the patrolman clocked me at 67 MPH. Of course, he wrote me a ticket which I tried to escape by telling him the story about the tire change. Yet, he still gave me a ticket and I didn’t like it. After ticketing me he gave me advice to slow down until I got the speedometer calibrated. Like an idiot I decided to get in the last word, thus I asked him if I could ask him a question and he answered yes. So, I asked, “Would you have ticketed me if my car license had been South Carolina rather than North Carolina?” He answered as nice as he could, “Sir, it would not have mattered what plate was on your car, I would have ticketed you because you were going over 10 miles an hour above the speed limit.

I am just as adamant about the Bible reference as the trooper was that day about my ticket. I broke the law and whether I knew the larger tires would make the speedometer record improperly or not. I broke the law and had to pay my fine. God’s Word says what it says and God gave man the faith to interpret it that way. None of us have the authority to change it. What God has written is written and through the years theologians accepted as such. Let’s leave God’s Word to God.

More important, God has given us a warning concerning Biblical interpretations, “For I testify to everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book If anyone adds to these things, God will add to him the plagues that are written in this book; and if anyone takes away from the words of this book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part from the Book of Life, and from the holy city and from the things which are written in this book” (Rev. 22:18-19, NKJV), Don’t you think the same applies to willful deviations of the complete Bible?