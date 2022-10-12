DON DAVIS: Are you ready said the Master

In the early-sixties I was stationed at Myrtle Beach AFB South Carolina. The base is not operational now, but at that time it was an active base, deploying aircraft and crews on a rotational basis to Europe and other parts of the world. Our mission was keeping the peace but maintaining readiness in case there was trouble any place in the world.

Those on the base who were not assigned to deployment missions were designated to support teams to protect the base in case of an attack on the United States. I was assigned to a Chemical, Biological, Radiological (CBR) team that assisted in this type warfare in the event of an attack. Our team received on-the-job training in the use of instruments to detect these conditions and how to protect base personnel in the event of an attack. The highest priority at the time was protection against nuclear attack, so we spent most of our time performing exercises having to do with radiation fallout. Frequently, we practiced the procedures to follow in the event one of our aircraft crashed with a nuclear bomb on board or accidentally released a bomb without an explosion.

One day, to our surprise, our team was called from our regular jobs to respond during a base alert. When we reported to our alert station, we were not told whether this was an exercise or the real thing. Once we changed into our protective clothing and checked out the detection equipment our minds were on a normal exercise, because we had done it so many times. However, we loaded into our vehicle and started off the base. All our previous exercises had been on the base.

When we arrived at the site there was smoke rising from a wooded area on one of the unpopulated streets. It looked as though a plane had crashed. We went to work doing everything we had been trained to do. We established access perimeters where only authorized personnel could enter. Some of us canvassed the site with our instruments taking radiation readings as we moved closer to the smoke. There were no signs of radiation, but it was still possible that a bomb could be on board the airplane. When the team came close to the smoke it was determined the smoke was coming from smoke grenades. Our Command Operational Readiness Inspectors had staged this exercise to verify we were ready in the event of a disaster. Although we made mistakes. we passed the inspection and were determined to be ready for the real thing.

The Bible tells us that Jesus is coming back one day to take His people home. It also is clear we are to be ready, as no one knows the day or the hour it is going to happen. The Bible says Jesus will return and we can believe it. God has given us full warning and even explains the signs. Though I am not a "prophet of doom" I believe the signs are about us and are being fulfilled every day.

Christians need to remember people are dying every moment without knowing the truth that Jesus died on the cross, was buried, and was raised again on the third day that all may be saved from their sins. We do not have to walk through the valley of the shadow of death alone. He will walk through with us if we have accepted Him as our Savior and will be with Him forever. Please be ready!